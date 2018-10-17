This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Comer still 'bitterly disappointed' Galway didn't put it up to Dublin in semi-final

Overall, 2018 was a successful year for Galway.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 10:50 PM
31 minutes ago 624 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4292393
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOR THE MOST part, Galway enjoyed a successful season in 2018.

They went through their first top flight league campaign in seven years unbeaten up until the final defeat to Dublin.

Kevin Walsh’s side won back their Connacht crown and advanced to the Super 8s where they enjoyed a sensational victory over Kerry in Croke Park to confirm their status as genuine All-Ireland contenders.

But Dublin ended Galway’s season in the All-Ireland semi-final with a nine point victory before going on to win their fourth title in-a-row. When Damien Comer assesses the year, he can see the progress that was made in 2018 although their summer exit still rankles with him.

“Now that the dust has settled, you look back and try and assess the year,” Comer says.

“And the question you ask yourself is, ‘Was it an improvement on last year? Was it a successful year?’

“I suppose if you look back, we retained our Connacht title and we went a step further than we had by reaching the All-Ireland semis for the first time. So looking back, it was a success. But still would have been bitterly disappointed not to have taken out Dublin or even challenge Dublin that bit more in that game.

“Looking back in that game, we were definitely in a position to challenge them a bit better. It just didn’t happen for one reason or the other.”

Stephen Cluxton with Damien Comer Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The full-forward feels had they been more accurate in front of the posts, they’d have come far closer to Dublin. 

“In the first half, we missed 1-6 or 1-7. I know, obviously, the penalty…you can miss them.

“But we also had chances of kickable points and didn’t taken them – myself included. Against any big team, you have to be taking them if you want to have any chance of coming out the right side and we didn’t.

“If we had taken them, we could have easily gone in three or four points up rather than two points down. So when you look back at that there’s no guarantee to say it would have been perfect and we’d have been four points up going into half-time.

“That’s easy in hindsight to say. But we were only two points down. It was evenly balanced but they just peeled away in the second-half.”

The departure of Galway coach Paddy Tally to take over Down has been viewed as a major loss for the Tribe, but Comer feels they’ll be able to deal with it.

“It’s been lost in the media a bit, when Paddy came in and it was nearly ‘The Tally Effect’ but they tend to forget the work that Kevin and his backroom team have done since year one.

“It’s been a building block each year and we’ve worked on different things as we’ve developed. But when Paddy came in, he added that bit of sharpness. It wasn’t a huge, huge impact. But he added a bit to our system, that was already pretty much cemented. He just tightened up a few things and added his own twist to them.”

Paddy Tally New Down boss Paddy Tally Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Galway and Mayo have been kept on opposite sides of next year’s Connacht SFC draw and the neighbours could meet in a potential final if they make it that far. Comer expects Mayo to bounce back in 2019 under returning manager James Horan.

“They’ll be eager to get back, it’s the first time they’ve been knocked out that early in championship in years. Look, it could be a thing that will do them well, their players are now well rested which they haven’t had in a long time. It could work well, the freshness of a new manager as well, I’m sure they’ll be eager to get their Connacht title back.

“You grew up watching the massive rivalries between the two and I suppose Mayo were dominant before Galway hit their purple patch in 1998 and 2001, they’ve often had battles up through the years.

“When you grow up living and watching that, and I wouldn’t be awfully far away from the Mayo border, you work with a lot of Mayo people as well and there’s a good bit of banter there.

“I don’t think there’s any hatred, it’s rivalry, off the pitch you get on with everyone. It’s the same thing. But once you cross the white line it’s a different story, it’s all about winning at the end of the day. No, I think it’s just the nature of sport more than anything.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona know when quiet captain Messi is angry - Abidal
    Barcelona know when quiet captain Messi is angry - Abidal
    Mane a possible doubt for the weekend as Liverpool star undergoes 'successful' hand surgery
    Henry: Wenger and Guardiola inspirations for my coaching career at Monaco
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    IRELAND
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    Clare, Tipp and Waterford stars involved as 13 counties represented in Ireland hurling-shinty squad
    BOXING
    'You donât get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next
    'You don’t get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie