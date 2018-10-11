This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sevens alumni Goggin a powerful addition to Munster midfield

The Young Munster man has shown his worth at both 12 and 13 and could have played his way into the biggest test of Munster’s season.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 6:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,208 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4279330
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

THE MINUTIA MATTERS.

With a run of barnstorming performances through four starts and three tries this season, Dan Goggin has made himself something of a surprise package in Munster’s midfield.

The 23-year-old suffered a nasty knee injury in the opening Pro14 round of last-season, curtailing his rise through the ranks. Yet even while he enduring the road the rehabilitation, Johann van Graan had spotted something in the Limerick man – a lflicker from a young prospect that occurred  when Van Graan was still settled as Springbok forwards coach.

“When I arrived here last year, obviously you don’t know all the players, especially the guys that were injured,” said Van Graan, “there was one clip I remembered against Connacht at home two years back and he made a read that led to a try. I saw there was something about this guy.”

A first senior contract heralded Goggin’s approach run towards first-team contention and after settling back into the red jersey during the Six Nations, a try against the Southern Kings offered another encouraging signal of what was to come this season.

“He has been brilliant,” says Keith Earls before a nod to Goggin’s experience of a season in Anthony Eddy’s Ireland Sevens setup as a key element in his improvement.

“He works hard, he is a big physical man. He has been given an exposure to Sevens and his passing game has come on massively because of Sevens.

“He is taking his chances. It is great for him and for us, to have another Limerick man coming through.”

It’s brilliant for our academy and the more we can get through the better. There is phenomenal talent throughout the province, but you do need the one or two signings to make things tick.”

Separately, Van Graan echoed Earls’ delight that the Munster academy was responsible for this particular bright spark. But the head coach doesn’t pick his side with regional bias, his eye for the minute details keep Goggin firmly in the picture.

“He was kind of on the brink all the time and he’s just really attacked this pre-season,” said the head coach. “I thought he played really well in the pre-season games and he built into the season and I believe he’s ready for a massive step up.

“His basics are solid, he’s running so hard and is getting us over the gain-line. He’s a very good distributor of the ball, his defence is solid, he steals at the breakdown and he’s worked so much on his decision-making and communication skills.”

Against Leinster, Goggin and Sam Arnold partnered up to make a direct and robust centre pairing. Rory Scannell’s playmaking and game management would appear indispensable for Munster if they are to mine anything from Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Exeter, however.

So there is a quandary for Van Graan: Goggin has presented a strong case for inclusion for this biggest of tests, while Arnold has more big-game experience.

“It’s different for each week,” the South African explains. His midfield will be selected on a horses-for-courses basis.

“If there’s not a lot really between the players you sometimes just with your gut. We’re lucky to have three guys in pretty good form at this stage.

“We’d love to have Chris Farrell back in the future as well and also Jaco Taute. Currently we’ve got those three centres available and I think they’ve been doing well over the last few weeks.”

Saturday will be a step up for everyone.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Mayweather, no stranger to brawls in Nevada, expects huge fine for 'unprofessional' Khabib
    Mayweather, no stranger to brawls in Nevada, expects huge fine for 'unprofessional' Khabib
    McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    FOOTBALL
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    FFF chief suggests Benzema's France career is 'finished'
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There were low days... You're thinking: &quot;Are you good enough?&quot;'
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    New contract to extend Ireland defender's run as Burnley's longest-serving player

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie