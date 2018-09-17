'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return to fitness of Ireland international Dan Leavy ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh.

The openside flanker is back in full training after recovering from a shoulder injury and is available for selection for Leo Cullen’s side for the first time this season.

Leavy is fit again for Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

24-year-old Leavy had a superb 2017/18 campaign, playing an integral role in Leinster’s Pro14 and Champions Cup double, as well as helping Ireland to their Grand Slam success.

Leavy suffered a rib injury in Ireland’s second Test against Australia in June before undergoing a minor shoulder procedure during the summer.

His availability this weekend is a boost for Leinster as they look to back up last weekend’s win over Dragons.

“It’s great,” said Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi of Leavy’s return to fitness.

“When guys come back from injury, they bring that excitement. He has worked so hard to be back so it’s great to have him back.”

Meanwhile, Seán O’Brien and Ciarán Frawley are being “integrated back into rugby” this week, although they remain unavailable for selection.

O’Brien is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury, while Frawley has been sidelined with an arm injury he suffered in pre-season.

“They are closer to getting back and they were very unlucky,” said Contepomi.

“Ciarán was about to get his time playing, and then Seanie coming back from a more serious injury. I think they are very eager to go but you have to bring them back at the right moment.

“We’re lucky we have a very good medical staff, they do the right things.”

Jack McGrath [knee], Barry Daly [knee], Nick McCarthy [wrist], Tom Daly [knee], and Will Connors [ACL] all remain sidelined too.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!