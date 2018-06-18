This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appointment of Scotland's new forwards coach could speed up Dan McFarland's move to Ulster

Danny Wilson has been confirmed as Scotland’s new forwards coach.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 18 Jun 2018, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,896 Views 9 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE APPOINTMENT OF Danny Wilson as Scotland’s new forwards coach could lead to Dan McFarland linking up with Ulster sooner than expected.

Dan McFarland was named as Ulster’s next head coach in April after he activated a get-out clause from his current role with Scotland, who will be Ireland’s Pool A rivals at the 2019 World Cup.

The SRU said that the former Connacht forwards coach was set to serve a nine-month notice period before leaving his position, but The42 understood at the time that he would be free to join Ulster as soon as a replacement was appointed.

Speaking to BBC Sport last month, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend stated that McFarland would remain in his current role until 21 January 2019, and added that he would be travelling with the squad for their current tour of North America and Argentina.

“Carl Hogg’s joined us for our coaching meetings and him and Dan will share responsibilities on this tour,” he said.

“We see that working well, but we need to look ahead and see who will replace Dan when he does go to Ulster. The plan is nine months, which is 21 January, before the Six Nations, and we have to have someone in before then.”

Former Cardiff Blues coach Wilson has since been confirmed as Scotland’s new forwards coach after terms were agreed to release him from a deal to join Wasps, where he was set to work under the director of rugby Dai Young.

This development could lead to McFarland taking up his new position with Ulster ahead of the 2018/19 season on a three-year contract to succeed Jono Gibbes.

Following Wilson’s appointment, Townsend said:

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Danny’s services and would like to thank Wasps and Dai Young [Wasps Director of Rugby] for enabling that to happen.”

Danny Wilson, added:

“To coach international rugby and go to a Rugby World Cup is obviously the pinnacle of the sport and the goal of most professional coaches. It was therefore a huge honour to be identified by Scotland and offered this role.”

Scotland started their summer tour with a comprehensive victory over Canada earlier this month before losing out narrowly to USA over the weekend.

They face Argentina in their closing Test on Saturday.

