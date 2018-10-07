This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Three of Khabib's guys are on the way to jail' says disgusted Dana White

The UFC boss says he’s sick about the crazy conclusion to UFC 229.

By Adrian Russell Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 7:12 AM
1 hour ago 10,464 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/4272623
Dana White: I didn't see that coming.
Image: Jason Silva
Dana White: I didn't see that coming.
Dana White: I didn't see that coming.
Image: Jason Silva

UFC CHIEF Dana White admits there’ll be huge repercussions after tonight’s chaotic scenes in the T-mobile Arena. 

Conor McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of his MMA comeback against the unbeaten Khabib  Nurmagomedov. 

The Russian then jumped the octagon to confront McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, a Khabib stablemate entered the ring and assaulted the Dubliner and the arena descended into ugly scenes. 

“I don’t know what to say right now. I’m disgusted and sick about it,” White said afterwards.  

“Three of [Khabib's] guys have been arrested and taken to jail. The three guys involved in the incident — I believe it was those three – are on their way to jail right now.

He continued: “There’s going to be  charges filed against them I’m sure, God knows what the Nevada State Commission is going to do to Khabib and his guys.

“There’s a lot of repercussions for what they did tonight. Ones that I don’t even think they realise yet.” 

White was seen in the ring afterwards telling  Nurmagomedov he would not wrap the belt around him despite his win, as it would provoke a reaction from an angry audience. 

As the champion was ushered from the arena he was pelted with beer cups and other objects. 

“I knew that was going to happen,” he said. “I said if we put the belt on him in the octagon they’re going to be throwing whatever they got down into the octagon. So I said let’s just try to get him out of there without any incident.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    'Three of Khabib's guys are on the way to jail' says disgusted Dana White
    'Three of Khabib's guys are on the way to jail' says disgusted Dana White
    Open thread: how do you see Nurmagomedov v McGregor going tonight?
    Poll: Will Conor McGregor regain the UFC lightweight title tonight?
    FOOTBALL
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle
    Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues
    LEINSTER
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    MUNSTER
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    Rivalries renewed as fully-loaded Munster take aim at Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    'If it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. Brexit, it’s my fault' - Mourinho slams critics after United escape
    Sanchez scores 90th minute winner as Man United resurrect in five goal thriller

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie