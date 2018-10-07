'Three of Khabib's guys are on the way to jail' says disgusted Dana White

UFC CHIEF Dana White admits there’ll be huge repercussions after tonight’s chaotic scenes in the T-mobile Arena.

Conor McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of his MMA comeback against the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian then jumped the octagon to confront McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, a Khabib stablemate entered the ring and assaulted the Dubliner and the arena descended into ugly scenes.

“I don’t know what to say right now. I’m disgusted and sick about it,” White said afterwards.

“Three of [Khabib's] guys have been arrested and taken to jail. The three guys involved in the incident — I believe it was those three – are on their way to jail right now.

He continued: “There’s going to be charges filed against them I’m sure, God knows what the Nevada State Commission is going to do to Khabib and his guys.

“There’s a lot of repercussions for what they did tonight. Ones that I don’t even think they realise yet.”

White was seen in the ring afterwards telling Nurmagomedov he would not wrap the belt around him despite his win, as it would provoke a reaction from an angry audience.

As the champion was ushered from the arena he was pelted with beer cups and other objects.

“I knew that was going to happen,” he said. “I said if we put the belt on him in the octagon they’re going to be throwing whatever they got down into the octagon. So I said let’s just try to get him out of there without any incident.”