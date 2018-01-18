Trevor Brennan's son named in France's U20 Six Nations squad

FRANCE HAVE INCLUDED Daniel Brennan, the son of former Ireland international Trevor, in their squad for the U20 Six Nations.

The 125kg prop, who has represented France at U17 and U18 level, has been named in the 33-man panel for Les Blues’ first two outings against Ireland and Scotland.

Brennan is currently on the books at Toulouse having signed a two-year espoirs contract with the Top 14 club in June 2016.

There are a number of players with Top 14 experience in the squad, including Bordeaux flanker Cameron Woki and Stade Francais scrum-half Arthur Coville, but head coach Sébastien Piqueronies will be without out-half Matthieu Jalibert after the 19-year-old was called up to the senior national squad.

Romain Ntamack — son of ex-international Emile, who won 46 caps for France between 1994-2000 — has been included and will be a key player having starred in last year’s U20 championship.

“This selection comes after our training camp in Doha, and our winter development stage. We have based our selections on the U18s, U19s and U20s who went to Doha to prepare for the Six Nations,” Piqueronies said.

“We left some players who will prepare for the France U20s development team to take on Italy and others in South America with the France 7s set-up.

“This selection therefore is the synthesis of these three different set-ups, brought together to bring the best of their potential.”

France open their campaign against Ireland in Brive on Friday 2 March before travelling to Broadwood Stadium to face Scotland a week later. They then host Italy and England before a final weekend trip to Colwyn Bay.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):