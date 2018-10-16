All-Ireland winning captain O'Sullivan becomes the fourth Kerry player to retire since close of championship

THE THEME OF change in Kerry football continues to dominate with Darran O’Sullivan this morning becoming the fourth player from the county to retire since their 2018 championship campaign concluded.

Darran O'Sullivan was the leader when Kerry won the 2009 final against Cork. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

2009 All-Ireland winning captain O’Sullivan has brought his career to a close and joins Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher in the ranks of recently retired Kingdom players.

O’Sullivan won four All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry in a career that started when he joined the squad at the start of the 2005 season after bursting onto the scene with the county minor side that contested the All-Ireland decider in 2004.

He also won several other honours during his Kerry career and won an All-Star award in 2011 when he starred in a season that featured this brilliant goal against Limerick before Kerry lost out to Dublin in the All-Ireland final

4 All-Ireland titles

10 Munster championships

3 National leagues medals

1 All-Ireland club JFC

1 Munster club JFC

1 Kerry club JFC

1 Kerry club SFC

1 Sigerson Cup (Dublin IT 2013)

1 All-Star (2011)

O’Sullivan announced his decision in a statement on the Kerry GAA website.

“Today I wish to announce my retirement from the Kerry senior football team. It’s a day I never wanted to come, and it is with massive sadness I announce that it’s my time to move on.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had a career I could never have dreamed of. I joined my boyhood heroes in the dressing room during the Winter of 2004, fresh faced and straight out of Minors and since then, have been lucky enough to have pulled the green and gold jersey on for 70 championship appearances, as well as having the opportunity to captain Kerry to All-Ireland glory.”

O’Sullivan expressed his gratitude to team-mates and management.

“To my team-mates who I was lucky enough to play with, I want to thank you all for the memories we made and the bond that we created inside the dressing room. To say this was the greatest period of my life, is putting it mildly, I loved every minute of it and I wouldn’t change anything.

“The successes were well celebrated, and the disappointments were mourned together. There’s nothing more powerful than a dressing room united pulling in the same direction and that’s what I will miss the most. However, the highlight is that I am leaving that same dressing room with incredible friendships, friendships which I know will stand the test of time.

“To the managers and management teams who I was lucky enough to play under, thank you for all your time, effort and support. During my 14 years involved, I got to play under former team-mates and some of my idols and I was always encouraged to express myself on the pitch.

“Every management team had their own style, but the one constant was always a huge love and respect for the traditions of Kerry football and it’s something that filtered into everyone in the dressing room. I didn’t want to single anyone out, but I do want to thank Jack O’Connor who placed huge faith in me by bringing me straight in from minors and handing me my debut in the 2005 All-Ireland final.”

The 32-year-old also thanked the Kerry fans, his family and club Glenbeigh-Glencar, along with wishing the squad well under new manager Peter Keane.

“I want to wish Peter Keane and his management team well for the future, it’s an exciting time for Kerry football and I’m looking forward to supporting you all. To the next generation, relish the challenge of being a Kerry footballer and never forget the players who went before you and put their heart and soul into it. The greatest honour you can have is pulling on that green and gold jersey and the pride that washes over you as it rests on your shoulders.”

