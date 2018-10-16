This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winning captain O'Sullivan becomes the fourth Kerry player to retire since close of championship

Darran O’Sullivan was part of four Sam Maguire triumphs with Kerry.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 10:22 AM
42 minutes ago 1,497 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4288578

THE THEME OF change in Kerry football continues to dominate with Darran O’Sullivan this morning becoming the fourth player from the county to retire since their 2018 championship campaign concluded.

Darran O'Sullivan lifts the Sam Maguire Darran O'Sullivan was the leader when Kerry won the 2009 final against Cork. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

2009 All-Ireland winning captain O’Sullivan has brought his career to a close and joins Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher in the ranks of recently retired Kingdom players.

O’Sullivan won four All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry in a career that started when he joined the squad at the start of the 2005 season after bursting onto the scene with the county minor side that contested the All-Ireland decider in 2004.

He also won several other honours during his Kerry career and won an All-Star award in 2011 when he starred in a season that featured this brilliant goal against Limerick before Kerry lost out to Dublin in the All-Ireland final

Source: Alex_N-L5/YouTube

  • 4 All-Ireland titles
  • 10 Munster championships
  • 3 National leagues medals
  • 1 All-Ireland club JFC
  • 1 Munster club JFC
  • 1 Kerry club JFC 
  • 1 Kerry club SFC
  • 1 Sigerson Cup (Dublin IT 2013)
  • 1 All-Star (2011)

O’Sullivan announced his decision in a statement on the Kerry GAA website.

“Today I wish to announce my retirement from the Kerry senior football team. It’s a day I never wanted to come, and it is with massive sadness I announce that it’s my time to move on.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had a career I could never have dreamed of. I joined my boyhood heroes in the dressing room during the Winter of 2004, fresh faced and straight out of Minors and since then, have been lucky enough to have pulled the green and gold jersey on for 70 championship appearances, as well as having the opportunity to captain Kerry to All-Ireland glory.”

O’Sullivan expressed his gratitude to team-mates and management.

“To my team-mates who I was lucky enough to play with, I want to thank you all for the memories we made and the bond that we created inside the dressing room. To say this was the greatest period of my life, is putting it mildly, I loved every minute of it and I wouldn’t change anything.

“The successes were well celebrated, and the disappointments were mourned together. There’s nothing more powerful than a dressing room united pulling in the same direction and that’s what I will miss the most. However, the highlight is that I am leaving that same dressing room with incredible friendships, friendships which I know will stand the test of time.

“To the managers and management teams who I was lucky enough to play under, thank you for all your time, effort and support. During my 14 years involved, I got to play under former team-mates and some of my idols and I was always encouraged to express myself on the pitch.

“Every management team had their own style, but the one constant was always a huge love and respect for the traditions of Kerry football and it’s something that filtered into everyone in the dressing room. I didn’t want to single anyone out, but I do want to thank Jack O’Connor who placed huge faith in me by bringing me straight in from minors and handing me my debut in the 2005 All-Ireland final.”

Source: officialgaa/YouTube

The 32-year-old also thanked the Kerry fans, his family and club Glenbeigh-Glencar, along with wishing the squad well under new manager Peter Keane.

“I want to wish Peter Keane and his management team well for the future, it’s an exciting time for Kerry football and I’m looking forward to supporting you all. To the next generation, relish the challenge of being a Kerry footballer and never forget the players who went before you and put their heart and soul into it. The greatest honour you can have is pulling on that green and gold jersey and the pride that washes over you as it rests on your shoulders.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    NFL
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    This was supposed to be a Nate Peterman column but it was intercepted twice
    Seattle Seahawks soar at jam-packed Wembley Stadium
    MUNSTER
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie