This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Darren Till officially switches focus to UFC's middleweight division

While he didn’t rule out a return to welterweight one day, Till looks set to mix it with the best in the 185lbs division.

By Cian Roche Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 3:47 PM
56 minutes ago 879 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4268437
Darren Till following his victory over Stephen Thompson in May of this year.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Darren Till following his victory over Stephen Thompson in May of this year.
Darren Till following his victory over Stephen Thompson in May of this year.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DARREN TILL SAYS his defeat to Tyron Woodley in their welterweight title bout at UFC 228 will likely be his last appearance in the 170lbs division for quite some time.

The Liverpool native has endured well-documented struggles with his ability to make weight and exceeded the 170lbs limit when preparing to take on Stephen Thompson in May of this year.

Till had no such issues when he faced Woodley – weighing in at 169lbs for his first ever UFC title fight – but defeat has caused him to rethink his tactics.

“I’m a big dude for welterweight to be honest, so that’s probably going to be my last fight at that weight,” Till said in his column for PaddyPower.com.

“Welterweight isn’t fully gone for me, but I’m going to be happy going up to middleweight now and I’ll be strong at that weight not having to cut as much weight.

I’ll have a few fights at middleweight and you never know, down the line if Woodley is still about then I can have another go at him, that’s a rematch I want.

“It’s not that I can’t make the weight. I’m just a big lad so I just have to be on such a strict, regimented diet and being honest, I don’t like doing it.

“The move up will help me keep my head more relaxed over the weight cut and I’ll be training more with a smile on my face, so I’m looking forward to going to middleweight.”

UFC Fight Night - Liverpool Echo Arena Darren Till moves out of range against Stephen Thompson at the Echo Arena in Liverpool this year. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Robert Whittaker currently wears the crown in the middleweight division, with Jacare Souza, Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman all high-profile names who may welcome Till to the higher weight class.

It remains to be seen whether Yoel Romero is a viable option for Till. The Cuban was set to make the jump to light-heavyweight after he missed weight before taking on Whittaker for their middleweight title showdown in June.

Romero was touted to fight Alexander Gustafsson for the light-heavyweight strap before Jon Jones returned to the fold in the last week.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    RYDER CUP
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'What shocked me was that the spectators were taking pictures of me, but no one was calling for help'
    'Back to reality' - Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood sets sights on season-ending victory
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie