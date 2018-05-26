Darren Till misses weight for UFC Liverpool main event with Stephen Thompson

DARREN TILLâ€™S SCHEDULED showdown with Stephen â€˜Wonderboyâ€™ Thompson at UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool tomorrow will go ahead despite the hometown favourite missing the 171lbs weight limit by 3.5lbs earlier.
Till failed to show for a weigh-in during the two-hour window after 9am.
He was given an extra couple of hours â€˜due to a family emergencyâ€™ but ultimately missed the weight for the card-topping bout anyway.
Thompsonâ€™s camp have negotiated an agreement which will see him take home 30% of his opponentâ€™s purse. Till canâ€™t weigh more tan 188lbs and heâ€™ll be on the scales tomorrow at 1pm
Here are the full weigh ins:Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube
