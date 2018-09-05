This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
David Beckham's MLS franchise finally revealed as Inter Miami

The new franchise will enter the MLS in 2020.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,583 Views 8 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE NAME OF David Beckham’s MLS franchise has finally been revealed as Inter Miami.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder posted a short video on Instagram, revealing both the name and the crest of the new club.

Inter Miami’s badge includes two Cranes, with their legs locked together in front of a pink and black background.

Beckham posted a caption alongside the video, reading: “Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we’re proud to announce the official name and crest of our new team, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.”

Beckham spent five seasons in America, with LA Galaxy, twice winning the MLS Cup, before moving to PSG in 2013, with whom he retired.

The Miami Fusion were the city’s last MLS team, operating from 1997 to 2001, winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield in their final season. However, since then, there has been no MLS team in the area, with the closest franchise operating in Orlando.

When Beckham moved to the LA Galaxy in 2007, he received a purchase option from MLS which would allow him to establish a future franchise for $25 million rather than the usual $150 million cost.

In 2014, he decided to exercise this option, and has been granted permission by Miami-Dade County to build a new stadium in downtown Miami.

The league has confirmed Miami will begin play in the 2020 MLS campaign in a temporary stadium.

