Connacht's new Australian playmaker poised to make his debut against Sale

AUSTRALIAN PLAYMAKER DAVID Horwitz is set to make his Connacht debut in Saturday’s Challenge Cup trip to the Sale Sharks [kick-off, 3pm] .

Horwitz will hope to see his first minutes for the western province after being named among the replacements for the Pool 3 clash at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who signed from the Rebels in March, plays primarily at out-half but is also comfortable at centre.

Andy Friend has named a much-changed starting XV from the side which beat Bordeaux-Begles in round one last weekend, with seven new faces in total.

Jack Carty is rested so there is a first senior start for Conor Fitzgerald at out-half, and also for Colm De Buitléar on the wing, while Tom Farrell returns at centre and a fit-again Tiernan O’Halloran takes his place at fullback.

Up front, Denis Buckley, Ultan Dillane and Paul Boyle all start.

“Sale are an impressive side and they are top of the pool after the bonus point win away to Perpignan last weekend,” Friend said.

“We have picked a strong side. We have a few new players coming in who are there on merit and then we have a few more experienced guys coming back from injury.

“We have picked a side that we think can win the game and that is our intention going over to Sale. With ourselves and Sale both winning in the opening round, this game will have a big say in the final standings.”

Sale Sharks:

15. Sam James

14. Byron McGuigan

13 James O’Connor

12. Rohan Janse Van Rensburg

11. Chris Ashton

10. Kieran Wilkinson

9. Faf De Klerk

1. Ross Harrison

2. Rob Webber

3. WillGriff John

4. Bryn Evans

5. James Phillips

6. Jono Ross (capt)

7. Tom Curry

8. Josh Beaumont

Replacements:

16. Curtis Langdon

17. Tom Bristow

18. Alexandru Tarus

19. George Nott

20. Ben Curry

21. Will Cliff

22. Luke James

23. Arron Reed

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Kyle Godwin

11. Colm De Buitléar

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade (capt)

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Conor Carey

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Paul Boyle

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conan O’Donnell

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. James Connolly

21. James Mitchell

22. David Horwitz

23. Eoin Griffin

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

