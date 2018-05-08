'It's been an incredible journey. We've made memories together I'll never forget'

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DAVID Meyler has bid an emotional farewell to Hull City on social media, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Cork native has been at the club for five-and-a-half years, making 191 appearances and scoring 19 goals while there.

28-year-old Meyler spent a period on loan at the KCOM Stadium from Sunderland in 2012, before making the permanent move to the club in January 2013 and staying there since.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank all the fans at Hull City for the past five and-a-half years,” he tweeted earlier.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I’m truly honoured to be part of the most successful period in the club’s history. We’ve made memories together I’ll never forget.

“I’d [like] to thank all five managers I’ve played under; Steve Bruce, Mick Phelan, Marco Silva, Leonid Slutsky & Nigel Adkins. I’ve been very fortunate to play with some great players in my time at Hull.

“Also I can’t forget all the people who work behind the scenes, thank you for everything!”

In March, Meyler confirmed that he would leave Hull at the end of the season, and is expected to go on a free transfer this summer.

“No and there won’t be any,” Meyler tweeted a fan who asked if there had been movement surrounding a new deal.

In a later tweet, he noted that Hull had held the option to extend his contract for another year, but decided against that: “This tweet won’t be deleted.

“I did have a one year extension but the club decided not to take it.”

The Tigers finished their season 18th in the Championship with 11 wins, 16 draws and 19 losses in 46 games.

Meyler, who lines out in midfield, had been on the fringes of the Ireland squad for quite some time, but really stepped up to the mark as a crucial player towards the end of last year.

He captained the Boys in Green in their World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

