Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death

The 31-year-old died suddenly over the weekend.

By AFP Monday 5 Mar 2018, 1:32 PM
Fans have left tributes for Astori outside the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Image: Getty Images
Fans have left tributes for Astori outside the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Fans have left tributes for Astori outside the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Image: Getty Images

A JUDICIAL INQUIRY has been launched following the death of 31-year-old Italian footballer Davide Astori, whose autopsy is expected to be carried out later on Monday.

Italy was in shock following the sudden death of the captain of Fiorentina who played for his country 14 times.

“We have opened a manslaughter investigation, against X for the moment,” Antonio de Nicolo, a magistrate in the northeastern city of Udine, told Rai radio, adding that such a procedure was “mandatory”.

He also said arrangements were in place to perform an autopsy, which according to Italian media, including Gazzetta dello Sport, will be done later on Monday.

Astori was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday in Udine, where his team was due to play Udinese in a Serie A match.

De Nicolo was quoted Sunday as saying Astori died of “natural causes” after a “cardiac circulatory collapse” — a type of heart attack.

All seven matches in Italy’s top flight on Sunday were postponed following the news of Astori’s death.

Meanwhile, Uefa have announced there will be a minute’s silence before all of this week’s Champions League and Europa League in memory of Astori.

AFP, 2018

FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison

Hazard: I wouldn’t have got a touch against Man City if we played for three hours

