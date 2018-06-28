VAR rescues Colombia as ref chalks off penalty for inch-perfect, last-man tackle by Sanchez

WITH COLOMBIA’S WORLD Cup hopes hanging by a thread in their crucial final group game versus Senegal, Los Cafeteros have been struck by a further blow in the shape of talisman James Rodriguez gingerly departing proceedings near the half-hour mark.

And it might have been worse were it not for VAR.

When Sadio Mané bore down on David Ospina’s goal and was scythed down from behind by central defender Davinson Sanchez, Serbian referee Milorad Mazic wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

Upon VAR review, however, Mazic duly changed his mind, correctly perceiving Sanchez to have first wrapped his foot cleanly around the ball and hooked it away with his heal before he made contact with Mané.

Davinson Sanchez challenge on Sadio Mane. The ref pointed to the spot but changed his mind after watching replay, which showed Sanchez get the ball first.#RTEsoccer



Updates: https://t.co/OEvdsSCaNv pic.twitter.com/HqBi2blGll — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 28, 2018

Source: RTÉ (top)/Getty Images (bottom)

VAR has now been used in 16 penalty incidents at this summer’s World Cup. 10 have been awarded, while six have either seen penatlies overturned or referees stick to their original decision that the incident in question should not see a penalty awarded.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!