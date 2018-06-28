This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
VAR rescues Colombia as ref chalks off penalty for inch-perfect, last-man tackle by Sanchez

What. A. Tackle.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,352 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4097224

WITH COLOMBIA’S WORLD Cup hopes hanging by a thread in their crucial final group game versus Senegal, Los Cafeteros have been struck by a further blow in the shape of talisman James Rodriguez gingerly departing proceedings near the half-hour mark.

And it might have been worse were it not for VAR.

When Sadio Mané bore down on David Ospina’s goal and was scythed down from behind by central defender Davinson Sanchez, Serbian referee Milorad Mazic wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

Upon VAR review, however, Mazic duly changed his mind, correctly perceiving Sanchez to have first wrapped his foot cleanly around the ball and hooked it away with his heal before he made contact with Mané.

Sanchez Source: RTÉ (top)/Getty Images (bottom)

VAR has now been used in 16 penalty incidents at this summer’s World Cup. 10 have been awarded, while six have either seen penatlies overturned or referees stick to their original decision that the incident in question should not see a penalty awarded.

Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury

