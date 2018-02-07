  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late points secure a Fitzgibbon semi-final spot for DCU and stop Mary I's three-in-a-row bid

A semi-final place has been booked for next week.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 9:30 PM
2 hours ago 10,569 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3839805
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

DCU 0-20
Mary Immaculate College 2-12

Fintan O’Toole reports from DCU Sportsground

A FRENETIC FINALE saw home side DCU notch the crucial points to book a passage to the semi-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup tonight as they thwarted the three-in-a-row ambitions of reigning champions Mary Immaculate College.

The kingpins for the last two years had come from four points down entering the final quarter to roar back into contention with Cork’s Luke Meade and Clare’s Gary Cooney raising white flags for them to bring the sides level in injury-time.

But DCU removed the prospect of extra-time from the equation when Westmeath’s Killian Doyle, who shone when introduced as a substitute, clipped over his third point of the night and then another replacement Conor Burke nailed the insurance point soon after.

Victory propels DCU into a semi-final against UCD or Dublin IT, who face off in Belfield tomorrow night, with Dublin’s Donal Burke top scoring for them tonight with 0-8 while Wexford’s Joe O’Connor and Doyle weighed in with tallies of 0-3 apiece.

Mary Immaculate were hampered by the absence of Limerick’s Aaron Gillane from their attack due to injury but Micheál O’Loughlin deputised by firing 1-5 and he grabbed a goal after only five minutes when set up by Gary Cooney.

DCU were 0-4 to 1-1 to the good by the close of the first quarter thanks to a quartet of Donal Burke frees and although Mary Immaculate drew level, DCU edged ahead 0-8 to 1-3 at the break thanks to points from Conor Delaney and Burke.

DCU stamped their authority on the third quarter as they outscored Mary Immaculate 0-6 to 0-4 but the reigning champions refused to quit and their spirits were lifted when goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill came upfield to slam a penalty to the net after Colin Guilfoyle was fouled.

A couple of inspirational points from Cian Lynch and Colm Stapleton edged them into a narrow lead entering the final ten minutes. The advantage swung between the teams in the closing stages but after Cooney looked to have secured a draw for Mary Immaculate, DCU popped up with a crucial pair of last-gasp scores.

Scorers for DCU: Donal Burke 0-8 (0-6f), Joe O’Connor, Killian Doyle 0-3 each, Rian McBride 0-2, Conor Delaney, Darren Mullen, Patrick Curran, Conor Burke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mary Immmaculate: Michéal O’Loughlin 1-5 (0-5f), Eoghan Cahill 1-0 (1-0 pen), Cian Lynch, Gary Cooney 0-2 each, Brian Corry, Luke Meade, Colm Stapleton 0-1 each.

DCU

1. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Wexford)

19. Darragh Brennan (Carrickschok, Kilkenny)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille, Dublin)
24. Conor McSweeney (South Liberties, Limerick)

4. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s, Wexford)
6. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own, Kilkenny)
5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn, Wexford)

2. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)
7. Daire Grey (Whitehall Colmcille, Dublin)

14. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s, Dublin)
13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin)
8. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s, Wexford)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown, Kilkenny)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan, Waterford)
12. Donal Burke (Na Fianna, Dublin)

Subs

18. Killian Doyle (Raharney, Westmeath) for Donnelly (20)
21. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s, Dublin) for Whitely (41)
22. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner, Waterford) for Grey (51)

Mary Immaculate College

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr, Offaly)

2. Chris McCullagh (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary)
26. Darragh Peters (Kilruane McDonag s, Tipperary)
30. Darren Browne (Kanturk, Cork)

6. Shane Taylor (Broadford, Clare)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum, Cork)
3. David Prendergast (Lismore, Waterford)

8. James Mackey (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary)
12. Pa Ryan  (Newport Gaels, Tipperary)

19. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare)
11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown, Cork)

13. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills, Clare)
24. Micheal O’Loughlin (Clonlara, Clare)
15. Brian Corry (Sixmilebridge, Clare)

Subs

4. Colm Stapleton (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton, Laois) for Mackey (45)
18. Michael Corry (Clare) for Corry (58)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath)

‘You’ve to make sure you’re 100%’ – It’s block by block for injured Dublin star McCaffrey

Kerry midfield duo impress as UCD see off 14-man DCU to book Sigerson semi-final place

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Chelsea loanee fined for grabbing opponent's groin
He loves this game! Ex-Man United defender Evra signs up with West Ham
ITALY
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
FOOTBALL
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie