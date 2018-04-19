  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From the joy of county glory with Dublin to the agony of club setbacks with Ballymun

Dean Rock is aware of the contrast between county and club fortunes.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,708 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3967524
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

DEAN ROCK STARTED out on the club championship trail last Saturday and his spirits were soaring by the final whistle.

He posted 1-10 on the board, set up a second-half goal for substitute Conor Kavanagh and was integral to Ballymun Kickhams winning their opening group game as they took on St Brigid’s.

The club scene has not always sparked the happiest of experiences for Rock.

Being part of the all-conquering Dublin team has delivered plenty trophies Rock’s way over the last few years and he has collected All-Star awards for the past two seasons as recognition for his individual exploits.

But with Ballymun Kickhams they have hit roadblocks since their 2012 triumph in Dublin with St Vincent’s largely administering the pain in the 2013 final replay, 2016 semi-final and 2017 final.

Rock is conscious of that contrast.

“That’s it. It can be quite a large transition from the county set-up back to the club set-up sometimes. I suppose as players each year we’re learning how to be a little bit better when we come back to the club, or adapt a little bit easier and transition more smoothly back into the club scene.

Dean Rock signs autographs for fans Dean Rock signing autographs for fans after last year's Dublin county semi-final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“It’s six years since we won our last one so hopefully we can add one this year, please God. I suppose, what we haven’t had in the last number of years is lots of young guys coming through who are ready to play senior football now.

“We’ll only really know when the county season is over where we’re at when it comes to the quarter-final stage, where this Ballymun team is at. Hopefully we’re in a position to compete again and go a little bit closer.

“Because it is quite disappointing that we’ve only managed to win one championship in that period of time with the amount of quality players that we have.”

Rock swept over 0-7 as Dublin lifted silverware earlier this month at the close of another successful league campaign. The spring provided further proof of Rock’s rising stock in the game and he pinpoints his 2012-13 club journey with Ballymun as pivotal to transforming his fortunes.

“I would have been dropped from the Dublin panel in 2012 and then it was obviously make or break time for me in terms of whether I wanted to really pursue a career here or did I want to hang out with my mates more and socialise a bit more.

“I knuckled down under Paul Curran who was manager at the time and just kind of transformed my own game and worked on as much as I could work, what I needed to work on, and built up my own strengths as well.

“And, yeah (I) just kind of carried that form through by playing so many games with the club at a national level as well.

“Jim (Gavin) called me in in 2013 once the club championship was over and, yeah, I haven’t looked back since really.”

AIG Insurance GUI & ILGU Cups & Shields Launch Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

The concept of taking a step back from the county demands at this time of year is not new to Rock and his Dublin colleagues.

There is a slight difference in that he is immersing himself in Ballymun matters a few weeks earlier than normal but the hiatus from Dublin is something he relishes.

“I can only speak from my own perspective and our team’s perspective, that it’s been hugely healthy for us. Just even from a mental perspective it’s good to have that change of gear for training.

“Once the National league is finished guys love going back to the club for four to five weeks because it just freshens your whole year up. Then we come back to the Dublin set-up the first week in May feeling refreshed and rejuvenated and then you can really get stuck into the championship prep.”

Dean Rock celebrates with nephew Eli D'Arcy after the game Dean Rock celebrates with nephew Eli Darcy after the league final victory over Galway. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dean Rock was in Carton House today to help mark the commencement of the 2018 AIG Cups & Shields season and to celebrate AIG’s 20th anniversary as a partner to the GUI and ILGU.

AIG revealed details of their ‘AIG Golfer Anniversary Sale,’ where they are offering up to 20% off car insurance and up to 50% on home Insurance.* For more details see www.aig.ie/golf


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals

‘Pushed to the limit’ – from All-Ireland final replay defeat to the start of a new county championship

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
'Happy days if people want to underestimate us but we will do our talking on the field'
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
FOOTBALL
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie