Bronze for Ireland! Leitirm's Rooney dominates at Youth Olympics as Sligo's Clancy misses out on medal

IRELAND’S DEARBHLA ROONEY has won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics, following her victory over a New Zealand opponent in the women’s featherweight (54-57kg) category.

Rooney went into this bout after suffering defeat in the semi-finals, but her fantastic performance in Buenos Aires ensures that the Manorhamilton native will be returning home with a bronze medal.

IrishBoxing.com reports that Rooney dominated the bout against Te Shelford-Edmonds with the judges scoring the fight 29-25 x3, 29-24, and 29-26 in Rooney’s favour.

Speaking to Team Ireland after her win, a delighted Rooney said:

“I’m absolutely over the moon, I can’t believe it. If you told me this last year I never would have dreamt I would even be on the Youth Olympic team, let alone be taking home a bronze medal.”

The 17-year-old Rooney added that she was heartbroken to lose out to Thailand’s Panpatchara Somnuek in the semis, but said that the defeat motivated her to get back in the ring on Wednesday to claim a medal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ireland’s Dean Clancy fell agonisingly short of a medal at the Youth Olympics, losing his bronze medal bout by unanimous decision to Brazil’s Chalot De Oliveira in the men’s flyweight (49-52kg) class.

Speaking after the fight, the 16-year-old Clancy told Team Ireland:

“It didn’t go my way today but it is what it is, he got the better of me today. Every fight is valuable experience.

“He’s [De Oliveira] two years older than me and a world bronze. I tried my best but he’s obviously two years ahead of me.”

He continued:

“My coach just wanted me to establish my jab, find me range and try not to rush. I got caught, he’s very good and he boxes like a Cuban to be honest . He’s very sharp.

“To get here is a massive achievement too. The whole experience is amazing. It was my first tournament with multiple sports and sharing a room with a karate person, a golfer, a badminton player and a swimmer is just something else.

“I was never around that before. I learnt a lot, it’s a valuable experience and it is what it is. It’ll push me on to be better and I’m still Youth [level] next year so that’s the main goal.”

