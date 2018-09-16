Declan Rice impresses in midfield as West Ham pick up first points of the season

WEST HAM PICKED up their first points of the season after beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League today.

Declan Rice — who has recently been at the centre of an international tug of war between Ireland and England — impressed in midfield, while Marko Arnautović and a Andriy Yarmolenko brace did the damage for the Hammers.

Gylfi Sigurðsson scored what ultimately proved to be a consolation on the brink of half-time for the Toffees.

More to follow

