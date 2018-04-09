'I made a statement' - Ireland teen Rice happy to prove point on return to Chelsea

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DECLAN Rice had a day to remember at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

It was a 'crazy day' for Declan Rice at Stamford Bridge. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Released by Chelsea at the age of 14, he returned to play a key part in West Ham’s hard-earned Premier League draw as they picked up a crucial point against Antonio Conte’s men.

The London-born 19-year-old’s star continues to rise through a whirlwind few months. He’s become a central player in the Hammers’ first-team and caught the eye on his Ireland senior debut against Turkey last month.

His redemption story came full circle yesterday, and he took great satisfaction in that.

“I’ve come back here after being released by Chelsea at 14 and five years later I’m playing for West Ham in the Premier League,” he told West Ham’s official website following the 1-1 draw.

“Today was a crazy day and one which me and my family are very proud of.

“Coming to Chelsea games as a kid, joining the club at seven and being released at 14, I don’t think I need to prove anything, but today I felt I came back and made a statement and I was happy with my performance.”

In the article and accompanying video, Rice paid tribute to the late Ray Wilkins before praising his teammates, goalkeeper Joe Hart one of many, for their efforts.

Released by Chelsea at 14.. 5 years later start against them & put in a fantastic team performance❤⚒ fans were different class too. joe hart👏👏! We keep pushing until the end #COYI pic.twitter.com/UYr8CQBL4r — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 8, 2018

Javier Hernandez hit the late equaliser as Chelsea’s top-four finish hopes suffered a potentially fatal blow. David Moyes’ West Ham meanwhile are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

“We came out here today with a a point and that’s massive for us going into the last six games of the season,” Rice added.

Fellow Ireland U21 international Josh Cullen made his second Premier League appearance this season off the bench against Chelsea yesterday, his third in total.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!