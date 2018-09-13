This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Russia's World Cup hero cleared of wrongdoing by anti-doping agency

There was no evidence to suggest Denis Cheryshev had used a banned substance.

By AFP Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 6:04 PM
Denis Cheryshev was one of the stars of the World Cup.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

SPAIN’S ANTI-DOPING agency said it has closed its probe into Valencia’s Russian striker Denis Cheryshev, one of the revelations of the 2018 World Cup, after it found no evidence he used a banned substance.

The investigation stemmed from an interview which the player’s father, Dmitri Cheryshev, gave to Russian publication Sport Weekend in June 2017 in which he said his son had received growth hormone injections when he played at Spanish side Villarreal.

Cheryshev, 27, shared a letter from Spain’s anti-doping agency on his official Twitter account which said that “an investigation was carried out and closed after no signs of irregular conduct were found.”

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for the agency confirmed they sent the letter.

Cheryshev, who scored four goals in five World Cup games for Russia as they reached the quarter finals, had denied any wrongdoing. His father said his statements had been twisted by reporters.

Without a medical exemption, the use of growth hormones is considered doping and is punishable with a ban of up to four years.

Cheryshev joined Valencia in August on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

 © – AFP, 2018

