Thursday 6 September, 2018
Denmark's team of amateurs and futsal players battle gamely but are beaten by Slovakia

They replaced protesting big names for the international friendly.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 10:34 PM
3 hours ago 6,617 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4221296
Denmark: Dejection after conceding.
Image: AP/PA Images
Denmark: Dejection after conceding.
Denmark: Dejection after conceding.
Image: AP/PA Images

DENMARK FIELDED A team comprised of lower-league and futsal players for their international friendly in Slovakia tonight amid a contract dispute with the country’s football association.

The makeshift Danish side, captained by third-division forward Christian Offenberg, lost 3-0 in Trnava without the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel who led them to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Denmark are due to face Wales on Sunday in their first game of the inaugural Uefa Nations League.

They could have to rely on the same players unless the standoff between the Danish players’ union and national federation over commercial rights is resolved.

Coach Age Hareide has been replaced for the two matches, with Euro 92 winner John Jensen in temporary charge.

“We must hold the two national matches to avoid millions of fines and possible exclusion of the national team for several years,” said Kim Hallberg, director of the Danish Football Association (DBU). 

“On behalf of DBU and Danish football, I am pleased that John Jensen has taken the hard task of being coach in both matches,” he added. 

In 2017, the Danish women’s team boycotted a World Cup qualifier against Sweden over salary disputes, leaving Denmark at risk of being banned by Uefa if they cancel another match.

 - © AFP, 2018

