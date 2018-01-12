  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC World heavyweight title versus Luis Ortiz in March

Luis Ortiz will get his chance to take Deontay Wilder’s WBC belt on 3 March.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jan 2018, 7:45 PM
DEONTAY WILDER WILL defend his WBC World heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on 3 March.

Wilder (39-0, 38KOS) was last autumn mooted as a potential opponent for IBF and WBA beltholder Anthony Joshua in a unification bout, and spoke at length about ‘smoking Joshua out’ in his recent interview with The42, but the Briton is instead closing in on a clash with WBO champion Joseph Parker on the 31st of the same month.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ will instead face Ortiz (28-0, 24KOs), who botched his initial shot at Wilder and the green strap on 4 November of last year when he failed a drugs test and was replaced by Bermane Stiverne.

After returning with a second-round knockout of Daniel Martz in December, the Cuban has secured a long-awaited meeting with Wilder in New York.

The reigning WBC champion confirmed he would offer Ortiz another chance after watching his victory over Martz ringside.

Wilder entered the ring and said: “I think you’re one of the best and I want to prove I’m one of the best. So for the best to prove they’re the best, the best must fight each other. So I’m going to bless you again with a second opportunity.

“I’m always a man of my word. Luis Ortiz you will have your fight, I will bless you again. This time, no excuses.

“Make sure you train hard because I’m coming to whoop your ass.

“Every man that’s stepped in the ring with me got knocked out, if you step in the ring with me I’m going to knock your ass out too.”

Should Wilder retain his belt against Ortiz, it’s likely that he’ll tackle the victor of Joshua’s clash with Parker later in 2018.

‘Scared is too strong, but I think Joshua is fearful of fighting me. We gonna smoke him out’

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
