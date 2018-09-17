Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off

DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association, in the wake of his actions on the touchline at the weekend.

Lampard – who took over as Rams manager in May – is facing punishment after he was sent off during his side’s 1-0 Championship defeat at Rotherham United on Saturday.

The former England international protested with referee Peter Bankes for his failure to award Derby a second-half penalty – having earlier seen Tom Lawrence dismissed and the Millers awarded a spot-kick – and was sent to the stands.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: “I didn’t get a word from the ref, he didn’t consult with the linesman, he just decided to send me off.

“I need to go back to the rule book myself.”

He continued by insisting that the officials kept him in the dark throughout the contest, adding: “I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

“I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn’t a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn’t get one.”

The ex-Chelsea midfielder has until Thursday to respond to the FA’s charge.

Derby have won four of their opening seven games of the new season and currently sit just outside the play-off places on goal difference behind Swansea and Sheffield United.

Lampard has had an immediate impact since taking over in the managerial hot seat at Pride Park this summer and seems to be relishing his new role as a head coach.

Next up for his side is a home game with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday and supporters will be hopeful that the team can get back to winning ways as they continue their push for promotion.

