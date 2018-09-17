This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off

The 40-year-old saw red in the Rams’ defeat to Rotherham United and now faces further punishment from the authorities.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Sep 2018, 2:37 PM
16 minutes ago 259 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4239893

DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association, in the wake of his actions on the touchline at the weekend. 

Lampard – who took over as Rams manager in May – is facing punishment after he was sent off during his side’s 1-0 Championship defeat at Rotherham United on Saturday.

The former England international protested with referee Peter Bankes for his failure to award Derby a second-half penalty – having earlier seen Tom Lawrence dismissed and the Millers awarded a spot-kick – and was sent to the stands. 

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: “I didn’t get a word from the ref, he didn’t consult with the linesman, he just decided to send me off.

“I need to go back to the rule book myself.”

He continued by insisting that the officials kept him in the dark throughout the contest, adding: “I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

“I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn’t a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn’t get one.”

The ex-Chelsea midfielder has until Thursday to respond to the FA’s charge. 

Derby have won four of their opening seven games of the new season and currently sit just outside the play-off places on goal difference behind Swansea and Sheffield United.

Lampard has had an immediate impact since taking over in the managerial hot seat at Pride Park this summer and seems to be relishing his new role as a head coach.

Next up for his side is a home game with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday and supporters will be hopeful that the team can get back to winning ways as they continue their push for promotion.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    LEINSTER
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    Gibson-Park keeps focus on upping his skill-set rather than potential Ireland call
    'We know if we stay at it, stick to the plan, that those opportunities will come'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie