This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City record back-to-back wins for first time since August as McNamee punishes former club

The Leesiders were up against a Derry side that has lost its last five home games in the league.

By Simon Collins Friday 19 Oct 2018, 10:03 PM
4 minutes ago 29 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4296089
Cork's Barry McNamee (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Cork's Barry McNamee (file pic).
Cork's Barry McNamee (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Derry City 0
Cork City 3

Simon Collins reports from Brandywell Stadium

CORK CITY recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since August with a routine victory over Derry City at Brandywell.

It was a third successive clean sheet for the Rebels who warmed up for the FAI Cup Final next month with an impressive display against a Derry side that has lost its last five home games in the league.

Former Brandywell favourite, Barry McNamee, struck the first blow for the Leesiders on 14 minutes, with a superb finish from the edge of the penalty area, as he tucked the ball into the corner.

And just three minutes into the second half, Derry skipper Gerard Doherty’s attempted clearance from Kieran Sadlier’s inswinging corner ended up in the back of his own net.

And Cork substitute, Shane Daly-Butz, found the top corner of the Derry net with his first touch on 87 minutes to put the gloss on an excellent display from the visitors.

With one eye on that Aviva Stadium showpiece, John Caulfield opted for four changes to the team that defeated Limerick in their last outing.

Gearoid Morrissey, Graham Cummings, Kieran Sadlier and Garry Buckley all returned to the starting XI with the Cork boss insisting there were cup final places up for grabs.

Kenny Shiels made three changes for Derry, with Rory Hale, Kevin McHattie and Ally Roy returning as Dean Shiels, Aaron Splaine and Dan Seaborne dropped to the bench.

Cork were first to threaten on 12 minutes, when McNamee floated a diagonal ball over the Derry defence and Graham Cummings’ looping header had the out-rushing Gerard Doherty beaten, but it bounced wide of the mark.

Two minutes later, the Rebels took the lead following a quick counter after a crunching tackle from Morrissey on McHattie on the edge of the Cork penalty area.

Garry Buckley picked up the loose ball and drove deep into Derry’s half before finding McNamee in space and the ex-Derry man cut inside before curling his left-footed effort beautifully into the corner of the net.

Ben Fisk fired his powerful strike just wide of target on 20 minutes after Nicky Low did superbly to win the ball back in the middle of the field.

And the Canadian got onto the end of Aaron McEneff’s deft cross and his header needed to be tipped over the bar by Peter Cherrie, but the assistant referee’s flag was already raised for offside.

Fisk was causing problems for the Cork defence once again on 23 minutes and when he found the run of Ally Roy, the Scotsman sent his shot straight into the hands of Cherrie.

It was an encouraging response from the home side, but they couldn’t breach the rigid Cork defence, who took the slender lead into the break.

Just three minutes into the second half, disaster struck for the Candystripes, as Doherty mistimed his punch and sliced Sadlier’s in-swinging corner kick into his own net.

Aaron McEneff tested Cherrie with a decent strike on the half volley from 25 yards, after a neat build-up, but the Cork ‘keeper managed to save at the second attempt.

Cork sub, Daly-Butz, then added a third with three minutes to go as his cross from the right sailed into the top corner of the net to condemn Derry to an 18th league defeat of the season.

Derry City: G. Doherty: J. McDonagh, E. Toal, D. Cole, K. McHattie; R. Hale, Rory Hale, N. Low (D. Shiels h-t), B. Fisk (A. Delap 76); A. McEneff (S. McNamee 83); A. Roy; Subs Not Used – E. Grimes, D. Seaborne, A. Splaine, G. Peers, D. Shiels,S. McNamee.

Cork City: P. Cherrie; C. McCarthy, D. Delaney, A. Barry, R. Hurley (S. Griffin 64); B. McNamee, J. Keohane, G. Morrissey, K. Sadlier; G. Buckley ( S. Daly-Butz 86); G. Cummings (C. Murphy 81); Subs Not Used – M. McNulty, R. Coughlan, P. Phillips.
Referee – Damien MacGraith.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Collins

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    LEINSTER
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie