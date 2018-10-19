Cork City record back-to-back wins for first time since August as McNamee punishes former club

Derry City 0

Cork City 3

Simon Collins reports from Brandywell Stadium

CORK CITY recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time since August with a routine victory over Derry City at Brandywell.

It was a third successive clean sheet for the Rebels who warmed up for the FAI Cup Final next month with an impressive display against a Derry side that has lost its last five home games in the league.

Former Brandywell favourite, Barry McNamee, struck the first blow for the Leesiders on 14 minutes, with a superb finish from the edge of the penalty area, as he tucked the ball into the corner.

And just three minutes into the second half, Derry skipper Gerard Doherty’s attempted clearance from Kieran Sadlier’s inswinging corner ended up in the back of his own net.

And Cork substitute, Shane Daly-Butz, found the top corner of the Derry net with his first touch on 87 minutes to put the gloss on an excellent display from the visitors.

With one eye on that Aviva Stadium showpiece, John Caulfield opted for four changes to the team that defeated Limerick in their last outing.

Gearoid Morrissey, Graham Cummings, Kieran Sadlier and Garry Buckley all returned to the starting XI with the Cork boss insisting there were cup final places up for grabs.

Kenny Shiels made three changes for Derry, with Rory Hale, Kevin McHattie and Ally Roy returning as Dean Shiels, Aaron Splaine and Dan Seaborne dropped to the bench.

Cork were first to threaten on 12 minutes, when McNamee floated a diagonal ball over the Derry defence and Graham Cummings’ looping header had the out-rushing Gerard Doherty beaten, but it bounced wide of the mark.

Two minutes later, the Rebels took the lead following a quick counter after a crunching tackle from Morrissey on McHattie on the edge of the Cork penalty area.

Garry Buckley picked up the loose ball and drove deep into Derry’s half before finding McNamee in space and the ex-Derry man cut inside before curling his left-footed effort beautifully into the corner of the net.

Ben Fisk fired his powerful strike just wide of target on 20 minutes after Nicky Low did superbly to win the ball back in the middle of the field.

And the Canadian got onto the end of Aaron McEneff’s deft cross and his header needed to be tipped over the bar by Peter Cherrie, but the assistant referee’s flag was already raised for offside.

Fisk was causing problems for the Cork defence once again on 23 minutes and when he found the run of Ally Roy, the Scotsman sent his shot straight into the hands of Cherrie.

It was an encouraging response from the home side, but they couldn’t breach the rigid Cork defence, who took the slender lead into the break.

Just three minutes into the second half, disaster struck for the Candystripes, as Doherty mistimed his punch and sliced Sadlier’s in-swinging corner kick into his own net.

Aaron McEneff tested Cherrie with a decent strike on the half volley from 25 yards, after a neat build-up, but the Cork ‘keeper managed to save at the second attempt.

Cork sub, Daly-Butz, then added a third with three minutes to go as his cross from the right sailed into the top corner of the net to condemn Derry to an 18th league defeat of the season.

Derry City: G. Doherty: J. McDonagh, E. Toal, D. Cole, K. McHattie; R. Hale, Rory Hale, N. Low (D. Shiels h-t), B. Fisk (A. Delap 76); A. McEneff (S. McNamee 83); A. Roy; Subs Not Used – E. Grimes, D. Seaborne, A. Splaine, G. Peers, D. Shiels,S. McNamee.

Cork City: P. Cherrie; C. McCarthy, D. Delaney, A. Barry, R. Hurley (S. Griffin 64); B. McNamee, J. Keohane, G. Morrissey, K. Sadlier; G. Buckley ( S. Daly-Butz 86); G. Cummings (C. Murphy 81); Subs Not Used – M. McNulty, R. Coughlan, P. Phillips.

Referee – Damien MacGraith.

