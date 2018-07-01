This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Devaney inspires as Tipperary power to third Munster minor hurling title in four years

They ran out eight-point winners over Limerick in Thurles.

By John Fallon Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,533 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4102274
Champions: Devaney and Mickey O'Shea celebrate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Champions: Devaney and Mickey O'Shea celebrate.
Champions: Devaney and Mickey O'Shea celebrate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary 1-20

Limerick 1-12

By John Fallon at Semple Stadium

JAMES DEVANEY LED the way as Tipperary captured their third Munster minor hurling title in four years with a deserved victory in Thurles.

Devaney, grandson of former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Liam, was outstanding in the opening half as the Premier County laid the foundation for their 40th provincial title.

Tipperary, having led by 0-12 to 0-7 at the interval, were on top for most of the contest against a Limerick side who defeated them earlier in the competition at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick, looking for their eighth Munster minor crown, enjoyed a goos start with points from Bob Purcell and Cathal O’Neill but Tipperary took charge and hit three in just over minutes with Devaney getting them off the mark before Sean Hayes landed two in rapid succession.

O’Neill tied the sides at 0-3 each after 12 minutes before Tipperary surged ahead with six points in a row, four of them coming from Devaney.

James Devaney and Ben Herlihy Devaney in action. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ryan Renehan also chipped in with a sideline and Sean Phelan scored from half-back before Cormac Ryan got Limerick’s first score in eleven minutes to make it 0-9 to 0-4 after 23 minutes.

Hayes got his third point of the half before Patrick Kirby pointed and O’Neill added a couple of frees for Limerick.

Devaney got his sixth point of the half and after O’Neill got his fourth free for Limerick, Tipperary went in leading by 0-12 o 0-7 at the interval as Cian O’Farrell scored just before the break.

Limerick, backed by the breeze, shot three wides after the restart, before O’Farrell extended Tipperary’s lead at the other end.

Tipperary extended their lead to double scores with points from Kian O’Kelly, Devaney and Max Hackett to lead by 0-16 to 0-8 going into the final quarter.

Limerick responded with four points from O’Neill (2), Barry O’Connor and Cormac Ryan but Tipperary substitute Mikey O’Shea sealed the win with a goal seven minutes from time.

Johnny Ryan lifts the trophy Tipperary's Johnny Ryan lifts the trophy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Limerick never gave up and Bryan Nix found the net in the closing stages when O’Neill did enough as he tried to get a flick to distract superb Tipperary goalkeeper Aaron Browne who had earlier produced stunning saves to deny Cormac Ryan and Bob Purcell.

Scorers for Tipperary: James Devaney 0-8 (0-4f, 0-1 65), Mikey O’Shea 1-1, Sean Hayes 0-3, Sean Phelan 0-2, Cian O’Farrell 0-2, Kian O’Kelly 0-1, Max Hackett 0-1, Ryan Renehan 0-1 (sideline), Conor Whelan 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-6 (0-5f), Bryan Nix 1-0, Cormac Ryan 0-3, Patrick Kirby 0-1, Barry O’Connor 0-1, Bob Purcell 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)
3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)
2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

7. Sean Phelan (Nenagh Eire Og)
6. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)
5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
9. John Campion (Drom-Inch)

14. Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite)
11. Cian O’Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og)
12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan)
13. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Substitutes:

18. Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone) for Renehan (46)
20. Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris) for Campion (49)
17. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Hackett (56)
21. Billy O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for D Ryan (60)
22. Frank Hanafin (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Phelan (60)

Limerick

1. Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane)

2. Padraig Harnett (Ahane)
3. Ben Herlihy (Castletown/Ballyagran)
4. Michael Keane (Adare)

5. Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane)
6. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)
7. Jack Nicholas (Murrae/Boher)

8. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)
9. Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown)

12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)
11. Cormac Ryan (Doon)
14. Bob Purcell (Doon)

13. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
15. Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks)
10. Danny O’Leary (Bruff)

Substitutes:

17. Bryan Nix (Newcastlewest) for O’Leary (25)
20. David Hickey (Murroe/Boher) for Hegarty (49)
19. Micheal Martin (Ballybricken/Bohermore) for Coughlan (54)
24. Andrew Shanahan (Ahane) for Nicholas (60)
18. Cian Casey (Claughan) for Kirby (60)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

