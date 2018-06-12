Diarmuid Connolly joining host of inter-county stars at Boston club for the summer

DIARMUID CONNOLLY IS set to link up with the Donegal Boston club this summer, where he’ll be joined by several players with inter-county experience.
According to a report in the Inishowen Independent today, Connolly chose the Boston side “following weeks of negotiations with several clubs in the States” and will travel to the US in the next week.
Donegal, who were crowned Boston SFC champions in 2015 and 2010, have a strong side this summer.
Connolly’s new team-mates will include Michael Carroll, Eoin McHugh (both Donegal), Liam Silke, Dylan Wall (both Galway), Oisin O’Neill (Armagh), Brendan Murphy (Carlow), Niall Keenan and Ciaran McFaul (both Derry) and former Antrim U21 Conor Small.
Keenan, Silke, Wall, Carroll, O’Neill and Small all featured as Donegal lost their opening two championship games. They fell to Wolfe Tones by 1-10 to 0-11 in their first outing and were defeated by Shannon Blues on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-16 last weekend.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
‘He was probably looking down at us today, he was just a massive hurling man’ – tribute from Clare captain
How the 8 counties eliminated from the All-Ireland SFC will remember 2018
COMMENTS (6)