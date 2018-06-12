This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Diarmuid Connolly joining host of inter-county stars at Boston club for the summer

The two-time All-Star will line out alongside Brendan Murphy, Liam Silke and Eoin McHugh at Donegal Boston.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 10:11 AM
DIARMUID CONNOLLY IS set to link up with the Donegal Boston club this summer, where he’ll be joined by several players with inter-county experience.

pjimage (1) Liam Silke, Brendan Murphy, Diarmuid Connolly and Eoin McHugh will be team-mates this summer.

According to a report in the Inishowen Independent today, Connolly chose the Boston side “following weeks of negotiations with several clubs in the States” and will travel to the US in the next week.

Donegal, who were crowned Boston SFC champions in 2015 and 2010, have a strong side this summer.

Connolly’s new team-mates will include Michael Carroll, Eoin McHugh (both Donegal), Liam Silke, Dylan Wall (both Galway), Oisin O’Neill (Armagh), Brendan Murphy (Carlow), Niall Keenan and Ciaran McFaul (both Derry) and former Antrim U21 Conor Small.

Keenan, Silke, Wall, Carroll, O’Neill and Small all featured as Donegal lost their opening two championship games. They fell to Wolfe Tones by 1-10 to 0-11 in their first outing and were defeated by Shannon Blues on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-16 last weekend.

