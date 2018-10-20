This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 October, 2018
Didier Drogba scores stunning 40-yard free kick in US play-off win

Drogba’s Phoenix Rising beat Portland Timbers II 3-0 last night.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,490 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4296826
Drogba: joined Phoenix Rising as a player and part owner in 2017.
Drogba: joined Phoenix Rising as a player and part owner in 2017.
Drogba: joined Phoenix Rising as a player and part owner in 2017.

DIDIER DROGBA SCORED a ridiculous 40-yard free kick to lead Phoenix Rising to the club’s first ever playoff win.

Phoenix topped Portland Timbers II 3-0 on Friday night in the first round of the USL postseason.

It was Drogba’s stunning set piece that opened the scoring in the 28th minute, giving Phoenix the first-half advantage at home.

Stationed well away from goal, the former Chelsea star unleashed a rocket of a free kick that smashed off the goalkeeper and in to give Phoenix the 1-0 lead.

Drogba ended up playing 71 minutes before being substituted out of the match for Gladson Awako as Phoenix held on for the victory in what could have been Drogba’s final match with the club.

The 40-year-old Ivorian star joined the club as a player and part owner in 2017 following a year-and-a-half stint with the Montreal Impact as the club looked to push on as an MLS expansion candidate.

He scored 10 goals in 14 games in his debut season before scoring five goals in nine games this campaign.

The forward is in what he says is his last season before retirement as he looks to lead the club through the USL postseason to close his career.

