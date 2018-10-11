This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur

Dillon Danis was Khabib Nurmagomedov’s target when he leapt from the cage after defeating Conor McGregor.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 3,190 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4279937
Dillon Danis
Image: UFC Embedded
Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis
Image: UFC Embedded

DILLON DANIS HAS insisted that he did not spark a brawl at UFC 229 by directing a religious slur at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

An unsavoury incident followed Saturday’s main event, in which Nurmagomedov made a successful defence of his title by submitting Conor McGregor in the fourth round.

Moments after his victory, the undefeated Russian leapt from the cage and attempted to attack Danis, who was part of McGregor’s corner team. 

There were subsequently chaotic scenes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the Nevada State Athletic Commission currently conducting an investigation.

A report from TMZ accused Danis of provoking Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, with a racial slur, but that has been strenuously denied by the 25-year-old.

In a statement released to ESPN, Danis said: “Khabib fans are attempting to smear me in an effort to justify his actions. I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion.

“I look forward to the results of the Nevada Gaming Commission investigation which will reject this bullshit claim and put the blame where it belongs.”

Danis, a native of New York, has been associated with McGregor’s team since prior to the Dubliner’s rematch with Nate Diaz in 2016.

An elite jiu-jitsu practitioner, Danis made a successful start to his professional MMA career under the umbrella of the Bellator promotion earlier this year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    Putin sympathises with Nurmagomedov over Vegas brawl
    Mayweather, no stranger to brawls in Nevada, expects huge fine for 'unprofessional' Khabib
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There were low days... You're thinking: &quot;Are you good enough?&quot;'
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    New contract to extend Ireland defender's run as Burnley's longest-serving player

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie