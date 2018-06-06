Manchester United announce Diogo Dalot signing

Dalot on the ball against Liverpool in this year's Champions League.

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE made former Porto defender Diogo Dalot their second signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old full back has signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit after the two sides agreed a deal worth a reported €22 million.

United already announced the signing for Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week.

Dalot, a Portugal U21 international, can play on both the left and right side of defence and was widely tipped to sign with Jose Mourinho’s side after arriving in Manchester for a medical yesterday.

“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,”Jose Mourinho said about the signing.

He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Dalot only made his first-team debut for Porto in February with a Champions League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield one of his seven senior appearances for the club before today’s move.

Speaking about his move, Dalot said: Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me.

“But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.

