Manchester United announce Diogo Dalot signing

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE made former Porto defender Diogo Dalot their second signing of the summer.
The 19-year-old full back has signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit after the two sides agreed a deal worth a reported €22 million.
United already announced the signing for Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week.
Dalot, a Portugal U21 international, can play on both the left and right side of defence and was widely tipped to sign with Jose Mourinho’s side after arriving in Manchester for a medical yesterday.
“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,”Jose Mourinho said about the signing.
He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.
“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”
Dalot only made his first-team debut for Porto in February with a Champions League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield one of his seven senior appearances for the club before today’s move.
Speaking about his move, Dalot said:
Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me.
“But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.
