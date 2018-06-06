This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United announce Diogo Dalot signing

The 19-year-old joins from Porto.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 2:29 PM
50 minutes ago 2,096 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4055910
Dalot on the ball against Liverpool in this year's Champions League.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dalot on the ball against Liverpool in this year's Champions League.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE made former Porto defender Diogo Dalot their second signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old full back has signed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit after the two sides agreed a deal worth a reported €22 million.

United already announced the signing for Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week.

Dalot, a Portugal U21 international, can play on both the left and right side of defence and was widely tipped to sign with Jose Mourinho’s side after arriving in Manchester for a medical yesterday.

“Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club,”Jose Mourinho said about the signing.

He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United.”

Dalot only made his first-team debut for Porto in February with a Champions League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield one of his seven senior appearances for the club before today’s move.

Speaking about his move, Dalot saidJoining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I have grown up in Porto’s Academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me.

“But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

