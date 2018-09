Dublin set for away 2019 league opener against Monaghan, Kerry to entertain Tyrone

CHAMPIONS DUBLIN LOOK set to be on the road to face Monaghan in their opening league tie next spring.

Dublin and Monaghan players in action in Croke Park in the league this year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The reigning league, Leinster and All-Ireland winners are set for an away tie against Monaghan with the list of provisional football league fixtures that have been released.

The Irish Independent has reported that the fixtures were released to counties yesterday and while they are not finalised, there are generally few alterations to the original list.

The other league openers in the top tier are set to see Mayo take on Roscommon in all-Connacht clash with Kerry entertaining Tyrone and Galway taking on Cavan.

Here’s the proposed Division 1 fixtures list – first named side has home advantage.

Division 1

Saturday 26 January

Mayo v Roscommon, 7pm

Roscommon's Enda Smith and Mayo's Stephen Coen. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Sunday 27 January

Kerry v Tyrone, 2pm

Galway v Cavan, TBC

Monaghan v Dublin, TBC

Saturday 2 February

Dublin v Galway, 7pm

Sunday 3 February

Cavan v Kerry, 2pm

Roscommon v Monaghan, TBC

Tyrone v Mayo, TBC

Kerry’s Tadgh Morley and Dara McVeety of Cavan . Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Saturday 9 February

Kerry v Dublin, 7pm

Mayo v Cavan, 7pm

Monaghan v Galway, 7pm

Sunday 10 February

Roscommon v Tyrone, 2pm

Saturday 23 February

Dublin v Mayo, 7pm

Tyrone v Monaghan, 7pm

Sunday 24 February

Galway v Kerry, 2pm

Cavan v Roscommon, TBC

Saturday 2 March

Mayo v Galway, 7pm

Tyrone v Cavan, 7pm

Sunday 3 March

Roscommon v Dublin, 2pm

Kerry v Monaghan, TBC

Saturday 16 March

Galway v Roscommon, 2pm

Dublin v Tyrone, 7pm

Kerry v Mayo, 7pm

Monaghan v Cavan, 7pm

Sunday 24 March

Cavan v Dublin, 2pm

Mayo v Monaghan, 2pm

Roscommon v Kerry, 2pm

Tyrone v Galway, 2pm

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In Division 2, the fixture list sees opening ties with Clare at home to Donegal, Cork travelling to Fermanagh, Kildare facing Armagh and a clash of Meath and Tipperary.

Division 2

Sunday 27 January

Clare v Donegal, 2pm

Fermanagh v Cork, 2pm

Kildare v Armagh, 2pm

Meath v Tipperary, 2pm

Saturday 2 February

Cork v Kildare, 7pm

Donegal v Meath, 7pm

Sunday 3 February

Tipperary v Fermanagh, 2pm

Armagh v Clare, TBC

Saturday 9 February

Fermanagh v Kildare, 7pm

Sunday 10 February

Clare v Cork, 2pm

Meath v Armagh, 2pm

Tipperary v Donegal, 2pm

Sunday 24 February

Armagh v Tipperary, 2pm

Cork v Meath, 2pm

Donegal v Fermanagh, 2pm

Kildare v Clare, 2pm

Saturday 2 March

Donegal v Armagh, 7pm

Tipperary v Cork, 7pm

Tipperary's Liam Casey with Mark Collins of Cork. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sunday 3 March

Meath v Kildare, 2pm

Fermanagh v Clare, TBC

Saturday 16 March

Clare v Meath, 2pm

Cork v Donegal, 2pm

Kildare v Tipperary, 2pm

Armagh v Fermanagh, 7pm

Sunday 24 March

Armagh v Cork, 2pm

Donegal v Kildare, 2pm

Meath v Fermanagh, 2pm

Tipperary v Clare, 2pm

Donegal's Michael Murphy and Peter Kelly of Kildare. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

In Division 3, the clash of Down against Westmeath will be the Saturday night opener.

Division 3

Saturday 26 January

Down v Westmeath, 7pm

Sunday 27 January

Carlow v Sligo, 2pm

Offaly v Laois, 2pm

Louth v Longford, TBC

Saturday 2 February

Laois v Carlow, 7pm

Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody with Darragh Foley and Brendan Kavanagh of Carlow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sunday 3 February

Longford v Offaly, 2pm

Sligo v Down, 2pm

Westmeath v Louth, 2pm

Saturday 9 February

Down v Laois, 7pm

Sunday 10 February

Carlow v Longford, 2pm

Offaly v Louth, 2pm

Westmeath v Sligo, 2pm

Saturday 23 February

Laois v Westmeath, 7pm

Sunday 24 February

Longford v Down, 2pm

Louth v Sligo, TBC

Offaly v Carlow, TBC

Saturday 2 March

Carlow v Louth, 7pm

Down v Offaly, 7pm

Sunday 3 March

Sligo v Laois, 2pm

Westmeath v Longford, TBC

Saturday 16 March

Carlow v Down, 2pm

Longford v Sligo, 2pm

Louth v Laois, 2pm

Offaly v Westmeath, 2pm

Sunday 24 March

Down v Louth, 2pm

Laois v Longford, 2pm

Sligo v Offaly, 2pm

Westmeath v Carlow, 2pm

Offaly's Peter Cunningham and Adrian McIntyre of Sligo. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Finally in Division 4, it is the footballers of Waterford and Wicklow that will get the ball rolling.

Division 4

Saturday 26 January

Waterford v Wicklow, 7pm

Sunday 27 January

Leitrim v Wexford, 2pm

London v Limerick, 2pm

Antrim v Derry, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Limerick v Waterford, 2pm

Wexford v Antrim, 2pm

Derry v London, TBC

Wicklow v Leitrim, TBC

Sunday 10 February

Leitrim v Antrim, 2pm

London v Wexford, 2pm

Waterford v Derry, 2pm

Wicklow v Limerick, 2pm

Sunday 24 February

Antrim v London, 2pm

Derry v Wicklow, 2pm

Wexford v Waterford, 2pm

Limerick v Leitrim, TBC

Wexford's Michael Furlong and JJ Hutchinson of Waterford. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Saturday 2 March

Wicklow v Wexford, 2pm

Sunday 3 March

Leitrim v London, 2pm

Limerick v Derry, 2pm

Waterford v Antrim, TBC

Saturday 16 March

Antrim v Wicklow, 2pm

London v Waterford, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, 2pm

Derry v Leitrim, 7pm

Sunday 24 March

Derry v Wexford, 1pm

Leitrim v Waterford, 1pm

Limerick v Antrim, 1pm

Wicklow v London, 1pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!