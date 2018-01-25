Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Division 2 football league title?

Cork and Down will meet once again in Division 2 this year

THERE ARE PLENTY of good sides in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League set to battle it out with promotion to the top flight at stake.

Andy McEntee made no secret of Meath’s desire to finish in the top two last year and they’ll be gunning for promotion once again this year, while new Cork manager Ronan McCarthy will be keen to secure top flight football for the Rebels in 2019.

Cavan and Roscommon will be seeking an immediate return to life in Division 1 having dropping into the second tier, while Louth and Tipperary have nothing to fear after coming up from Division 3 .

Down, Cavan and Clare complete the eight-team division, making for what should be a very competitive spring campaign.

Just one point separated the bottom four teams in Division 2 last season and another tight battle for the drop looks likely with all eight teams on a fairly level playing field.

