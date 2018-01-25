  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Division 2 football league title?

The battle is on to gain promotion from the second tier, and to avoid a Division 3 drop.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 7:00 AM
3 hours ago 3,889 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3812342
Cork and Down will meet once again in Division 2 this year
Image: Conor Wyse/INPHO
Cork and Down will meet once again in Division 2 this year
Cork and Down will meet once again in Division 2 this year
Image: Conor Wyse/INPHO

THERE ARE PLENTY of good sides in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League set to battle it out with promotion to the top flight at stake.

Andy McEntee made no secret of Meath’s desire to finish in the top two last year and they’ll be gunning for promotion once again this year, while new Cork manager Ronan McCarthy will be keen to secure top flight football for the Rebels in 2019.

Cavan and Roscommon will be seeking an immediate return to life in Division 1 having dropping into the second tier, while Louth and Tipperary have nothing to fear after coming up from Division 3 .

Down, Cavan and Clare complete the eight-team division, making for what should be a very competitive spring campaign.

Just one point separated the bottom four teams in Division 2 last season and another tight battle for the drop looks likely with all eight teams on a fairly level playing field.

We want to know who you think will win Division 2 outright. Let us know.


Poll Results:










The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Davy Fitz hits back at Cody over Walsh Cup final comments

Ex-Clare captain to return from travelling, injuries for Tipp game and new Banner teenage prospect

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
James McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
FOOTBALL
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
CELTIC
'He has to have a good look at himself... I have other players to consider as well'
'He has to have a good look at himself... I have other players to consider as well'
Celtic-linked Jack Rodwell on trial at 7th-placed Eredivisie club as he nears Sunderland exit
Ex-Ireland international on target, before Thistle stung by Celtic in Glasgow derby
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie