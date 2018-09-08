Ireland international Dominic Ryan forced to retire due to concussion

FORMER IRELAND AND Leinster flanker Dominic Ryan has been forced to retire due to concussion.

Leinster confirmed this morning that the 28-year-old has had to hang his boots up at the age of 28.

Ryan played for Ireland once. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ryan joined Leicester Tigers last season but in October the Premiership club announced that the back row was being stood down for 12 weeks due to concussion.

The Gonzaga college alumnus never appeared for the club thereafter and now Leinster have officially confirmed that their former player has called time on his playing career.

Former Lansdowne clubman Ryan played for Leinster more than 100 times after his debut in 2009, while he earned his single Ireland cap against Georgia in November 2014.

