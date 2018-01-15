  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hard-working Donnacha Ryan remains respected within the Munster ranks

Munster had only good things to say about the Nenagh man post-match in Paris.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 15 Jan 2018, 7:23 AM
1 hour ago 2,956 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3797799

Murray Kinsella reports from Paris

AS DONNACHA RYAN tore across the artificial turf to regather that crucial kick-off for Racing 92 against Munster at the U Arena yesterday, Johann van Graan could have been forgiven for wishing that the second row was still wearing a red jersey.

When Ryan led the kick chasing line to pressurise Ian Keatley into a poor kick minutes later to provide Racing with another penalty and the chance for breathing space, Munster boss van Graan might have thought the same again.

Donncha Ryan with Duncan Williams and Billy Holland Ryan poses with Duncan Williams and Billy Holland. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Of course, Munster have had an excellent second row pairing in Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland this season but Ryan delivered a hard-working reminder of his class yesterday.

Van Graan never had the opportunity to coach the 47-times capped Ireland international but he has as much respect for Ryan as the rest of the Munster set-up do.

“He and I just had a chat inside after in the cloakroom,” said van Graan in Paris after his side had been beaten 34-30. “He’s a fantastic guy, a Munster guy, a world-class player.

“If you just looked at the hype around him all week, we knew that he’s a big moment player and that last one there on the touchline, that was a pretty big moment for a lock to chase that after 75 minutes, pretty special.

“I think that’s the beauty of rugby, you could see the respect all the players have for him when he got into the changing room. I think it’s mutual respect, some of their coaches also came in and that’s why I’m in rugby.

“For a massive battle outside, and we would love to get that four or five points but we didn’t win that last five minutes, but at the end of the day it’s a game and we love to be part of it.”

There were no hard feelings between the sides at the end of a thrilling contest in Paris, even after there had a been a few moments of high temper during the 80 minutes.

Billy Holland and Donnacha Ryan Ryan competes ferociously at lineout time. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Surely the presence of Ryan was one of the reasons, with the French club’s Irishman heading for Munster’s changing room post-match to catch up with his former team-mates.

“Yeah, it was good to have him in there,” said Munster number eight CJ Stander. “Look, he’s a tough man. He knows exactly what we do so he made it a bit difficult for us. I think he played a great game.

“I think that kick-off he caught at the end of the game was exceptional. It just shows what a tough player he is. It was good to see afterwards in the changing room and have a chat with him, and see how life is here for him. It looks like he was certainly enjoying it.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
[embed id="embed_1"]

‘I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him’

‘We’ve to make sure this is not another false dawn’: Best urges Ulster to back up big performance

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'What the f*** was that?' â Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
'What the f*** was that?' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
ULSTER
'We've to make sure this is not another false dawn': Best urges Ulster to back up big performance
'We've to make sure this is not another false dawn': Best urges Ulster to back up big performance
'When you're under pressure, who stands up and who doesn't fold?': Kiss hails lasting Lealiifano impact
'Vicious, belligerent' Ulster delivered at the vital moments
NFL
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
Jacksonville set up Patriots' game as they hang on to beat the Steelers
The probable Super Bowl winners are in action and your Sunday Divisional Round preview

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie