  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's obviously very disappointing. But credit to Leinster, they kept coming'

Tipperary man Donnacha Ryan was on the losing side in Bilbao today.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 12 May 2018, 7:25 PM
26 minutes ago 2,022 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4009452
Dejected: Donnacha Ryan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dejected: Donnacha Ryan.
Dejected: Donnacha Ryan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HUMBLE IN VICTORY, gracious in defeat.

The latter couldn’t be more fitting for Donnacha Ryan. Although just coming to terms with a 15-12 Champions Cup final defeat to Leinster as he limped across the pitch, the Tipperary man gave a classy post-match interview.

Ryan was immense at the heart of Racing 92′s engine room, with the Paris outfit delivering an impressive performance just to be edged out at the death in Bilbao.

The legendary Isa Nacewa bowed out on a high, slotting two penalties in the closing 10 minutes to take Leinster in front, and ultimately to their fourth European star.

“It’s very disappointing,” Ryan told BT Sport afterwards.

“We thought we had a bit of control with 10 minutes to go. Just discipline let us down, a lack of communication in defence — we needed to work harder to get back in defence.

“But, it’s a credit to Leinster, they kept coming. Ball retention was very, very good. We just needed to be a bit more technical in those areas, but very disappointing.”

The 34-year-old had no time for excuses, stressing that it was their discipline in the closing stages which lost the game for them despite injury blows.

Dan Carter was ruled out of the fixture completely shortly before kick-off, with Remi Tales taking his place on the bench.

And with just three minutes on the clock, Tales was called to action to replace the injured Pat Lambie.

“Aye, absolutely, aye,” Ryan responded, when asked if losing Lambie disrupted their plans. “But Remi came in there and did a great job.

“It was obviously difficult conditions and stuff. He wouldn’t have had that many reps during the week. They’re no excuses as well. We’ve been playing together all year.

“As I said, in the last 10 minutes we still had control but unfortunately discipline let us down and there’s no excuse for that.”

He added, of Leinster: “They have a high ball retention rate, I think it’s in the high 90s so we had to attack their breakdown and we probably did that for the most part of the game. But we have to keep doing it for 80 minutes and we didn’t do it.

“Look, it was obviously very disappointing. But credit to Leinster, they haven’t lost a game all season. They’re obviously champions.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
FOOTBALL
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager leads club to Champions League football for the very first time
Hoffenheim's 30-year-old manager leads club to Champions League football for the very first time
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
LEINSTER
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
HURLING
LIVE: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
LIVE: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
RTÉ's brilliant promo will whet your appetite for the championship summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
Neville: 'I'm not sure he's actually good enough on the ball to be a Man Utd midfield player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie