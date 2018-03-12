  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 March, 2018
Despite talk of a switch to the Ryanair, Douvan will run in the Champion Chase

The Wille Mullins-trained horse will take on Altior and Min on Wednesday.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 12 Mar 2018, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 797 Views 1 Comment
Ruby Walsh will ride Douvan in the Champion Chase on Wednesday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
RUMOURS WERE RIFE on Sunday evening that Douvan’s connections were considering a switch to the Ryanair Chase in order to avoid taking on the fellow Rich Ricci-owned Min.

Indeed, trainer Willie Mullins went as far as telling the Racing Post:

“Having spoken to connections, we have decided we are likely to keep Min and Douvan apart.

“With the Ryanair looking like it might cut up a little, we are thinking about running Douvan in that along with Un De Sceaux.”

However, a the mood in the Douvan camp has obviously shifted overnight as connections have instead opted to keep the highly talented eight-year-old in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, avoiding a potential showdown with last year’s Ryanair winner Un De Sceaux.

Douvan has not raced since finishing a disappointing seventh in last year’s running of the Champion Chase at the Prestbury Park venue but was unbeaten in 13 starts prior to that reversal.

In addition to stablemate Min — who will have Paul Townend on board — Ruby Walsh’s mount will take on even-money favourite Altior.

