Back-to-back titles for Dr Crokes as they ease past Dingle in Kerry SFC club final

DR CROKES SEALED back-to-back Kerry senior football club championship (Kerry SFC club) titles as they beat Dingle in the final this afternoon on a scoreline of 1-18 to 1-8.

Gavin White’s late goal put the icing on the cake as the Killarney outfit dominated for much of the fixture at Austin Stack Park.

It was Dingle who opened the scoring but once Dr Crokes opened their account, they found their groove.

Colm Cooper finished with 0-3 and Tony Brosnan accounted for 0-4, while 2017 All-Ireland winning club captain Johnny Buckley was another to split the posts.

At half-time, it was 0-13 to 1-4, with Dingle’s goal coming from Mikey Geaney. He was dismissed in the opening period though with a black card, as was teammate Barry O’Sullivan while Croke’s Fionn Fitzgerald was shown a red card in the 20th minute.

Down to 14 and without the Kerry captain, the eventual winners held control of the game on the restart and finished up with a sixth club title.

Dr Crokes are Senior Club Champions 2018.

This competition is contested by senior clubs in the Kingdom and separate to the Kerry SFC which includes divisional teams –it’s played later in the year.

Should a divisional side win the Kerry SFC, the winners of the Kerry club crown represent the county in the Munster campaign.

