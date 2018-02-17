  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ardscoil Rís crowned Munster champions for fifth time this decade after 11-point final win

Almost 3,000 fans watched on as the Treaty school earned a comprehensive win on Saturday in Mallow.

By Diarmuid Sheehan Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 4:01 PM
9 hours ago 11,626 Views 8 Comments
File picture: The Dr Harty Cup.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
File picture: The Dr Harty Cup.
File picture: The Dr Harty Cup.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Ardscoil Rís 3-18

Midleton CBS 2-10

Diarmuid Sheehan reports from Mallow

ARDSCOIL RÍS ARE the Dr Harty Cup Champions for the fifth time this decade after easily seeing off Cork’s Midleton CBS in Mallow this afternoon.

In front of just shy of 3,000 fans the Treaty school cashed in on their recent dominance of this competition with a powerful performance that never really saw them put under any kind of sustained pressure.

Goal’s from Cathal O’Neill, Rian Considine and Diarmuid Ryan were the main interventions of this one however in truth the goals were just icing on the impressive 60 minutes of hurling.

Ardscoil Rís were first to almost everything as their physical superiority and will to win just couldn’t be matched by a CBS side that failed to reach the heights shown in their semi-final.

Ardscoil were first to get to the pace of this one first racking up 1-2 to Midleton’s solitary opening score by the fifth minute..

Brilliant work from Ard Scoil’s Diarmuid Ryan led to full forward Rian Considine through on goal and the talented Cratloe player made no mistake, smashing the ball past the helpless Alan Power between the Midleton posts.

Midleton responded with a point from Liam Gosnell however the Cork side were cut open again moments later but this time Power was equal to David Woulfe’s goal bound effort.

The Limerick boys had to wait just 15 minutes for their second goal with Cathal O’Neill finishing well after a surging run from the wing. The victors leading by 2-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Gosnell kept his side in touch with the pre-game favourites in the first period bagging a a goal in the second however despite his efforts, and Joe Stack’s goal 48 minutes Midleton succumbed to the newly crowned Kings of Munster.

Scores for Ardscoil Rís: P O’Brien 0-8 (0-4f, 2.65); C O’Neill, D Ryan 1-3 each; R Considine 1-1, A Moriarty, D Woulfe, B O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scores for Midleton CBS: L Gosnell 1-7 (1-4f), J Stack 1-1; C Hickey, S O’Leary Hayes 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RÍS

1 J Gillane (Patrickswell)

2 P Heaney (Na Piarsaigh)

3 J Considine (Patrickswell)

4 E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)

5 J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

6 R Connolly (Adare)

7 C O’Reilly (Patrickswell)

8 D Ryan (Cratloe)

9 R Duff (Mungret St Paul’s)

10 A Moriarty (Clonlara)

11 P O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s)

12 D Woulfe (Kilmallock)

13 C O’Neill (Crecoara)

14 R Considine (Cratloe)

15 C Bourke (Clonlara)

Subs: B O’Connor for C Bourke (50), J Daly for A Moriarty (57), M Daly for D Ryan (60).

 

MIDLETON CBS

1 A Power (Midleton)

2 D Hogan (Killeagh)

3 S O’Sullivan (Midleton)

4 E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s)

5 S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

6 A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill)

7 J Landers (Killeagh)

8 G Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

9 K Farmer (Midleton)

10 D Moran (Kiltha Óg)

11 L O’Shea (Lisgoold)

12 L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill)

13 A Nganou (Midleton)

14 J Stack (Kiltha Óg)

15 C Hickey (Lisgoold)

Subs: O Broderick for K Farmer (40), G Carroll for D Hogan (50), M McCarthy for G Millerick (58).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)

