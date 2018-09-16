Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time

Dublin 3-11

Cork 1-12

Emma Duffy reports from Croke Park

DUBLIN ARE ALL-IRELAND champions once again, retaining the title for the first time in the county’s history.

Player of the Match Carla Rowe hit a goal in either half and captain fantastic Sinead Aherne finished with 1-7 as the holders defended the Brendan Martin Cup in an intriguing and fiery battle with old foes Cork in front of a record-breaking 50,141.

This was the fourth time the sides met in the showpiece in the last five years with Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues today gaining revenge for narrow defeats to the Rebels in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Cork, to their credit, battled fiercely throughout with Orla Finn leading the charge with 0-8 from frees. Aine O’Sullivan also fired 1-2, but the trophy remains in the capital as Dublin made it back-to-back All-Ireland final wins.

More to follow.

Scorers for Dublin: Sinead Aherne (1-7, 4f, 1p), Carla Rowe (2-0), Nicole Owens (0-2), Niamh McEvoy (0-1), Sinead Goldrick (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: Orla Finn (0-8, 8f), Aine O’Sullivan (1-2), Ciara O’Sullivan (0-1), Doireann O’Sullivan (0-1, f)

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)

19. Sinéad Finnegan (Fingallians)

4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)

6. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)

7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)

11. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)

12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s)

14. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)

15. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)

Subs

22. Jennifer Dunne (Cuala) for Nicole Owens (52)

23. Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely) for Niamh McEvoy (53)

27. Amy Connolly (Foxrock Cabinteely) for Noelle Healy (58)

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)

2. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)

3. Róisín Phelan (Aghada)

4. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)

5. Maire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)

6. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Buí)

7. Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues)

8. Aisling Hutchings (Fermoy)

9. Hannah Looney (Aghada)

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

11. Libby Coppinger (St. Colum’s)

12. Eimear Scally (Eire Óg)

13. Áine O’Sullivan (Beara)

14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

15. Orla Finn (Kinsale)

Subs

22. Saoirse Noonan (Fermoy) for Libby Coppinger (HT)

17. Orlagh Farmer (Midleton) for Hannah Looney (54)

19. Chloe Collins (Dromtarriffe) for Emma Spillane (54)

Referee: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo)

