4 changes for Dublin as Basquel and Brogan return to the attack

THE DUBLIN TEAM to face Donegal in tonight’s Allianz Football League Division 1 clash shows four changes.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jim Gavin has brought David Byrne and Eric Lowndes into the full-back line in place of Michael Fitzsimons and Darren Daly, while Colm Basquel and Bernard Brogan come in for Paul Mannion and Kevin McManamon in attack.

Here’s how they’ll start:

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

3. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Bernard Brogan (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

