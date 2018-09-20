This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It can be dangerous and send the wrong message to our younger kids' - the debate over Dublin's dominance

The question since Dublin’s triumph have not surprised their experienced defender.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,772 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4246533

THE POST ALL-Ireland final debate over the role population and funding has played in the dominance enjoyed by Dublin footballers has continued to rage and while it has not surprised defender Philly McMahon, it is a line of thinking that he believes ‘can be dangerous’ on a wider level.

Chadwicks Dublin footballer Philly McMahon at the official launch of the new-look Chadwicks brand. Source: Jason Clarke

Dublin completed four-in-a-row with their victory over Tyrone earlier this month yet their latest success has sparked a debate over the effects on Gaelic football from the control they are currently exerting.

And McMahon believes calls for change in the sport are to be expected if a team enjoys a large amount of success.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I find it interesting. For me I would think a little bit deeper when it comes to this, what are we feeding into our young kids in the clubs and inter-county levels?

“That if a team is successful, you should look for other ways to beat them or you should look for excuses why you can’t beat them? You can look at the population, there’s arguments for or against on all the excuses of why the football needs to change.

“I think to be honest, and it’s very easy for me to sit here and say that because I’m part of the team that’s successful, but for 16 years we had to look at what we needed to do wrong, we had to look at the failures and the pain that we had from not winning the Sam Maguire, and funnel that some way to where we are today and what we’ve achieved.

“It’s not a hidden secret what the Dublin county board did, going back and putting GPOs in clubs. Look it these are the things that most counties are probably doing now. I feel it sells media wise. We’re developed as human beings, even as millennials, we’re consumer-based, we only really like listening to negative things.

“The fans won’t like listening to Dublin are great all the time. I understand that in terms of the media world, that’s what sells. But it can be dangerous and send the wrong message to our younger kids. That you know what, losing, pain and suffering, it should be a form of life and certainly it should be a form of sport. Everybody has different meanings on life and football. You’ve just got to respect them.”

Padraig Hampsey and Colm Cavanagh with Philip McMahon Philly McMahon in action for Dublin against Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh and Padraig Hampsey. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McMahon is adamant that the good times Dublin are experiencing are an example of a cycle in Gaelic football, comparing their current phase to previous golden spells enjoyed by the Kilkenny hurlers and Kerry footballers.

“In sport there’s not one team or one person meant to win forever. It’s just the way it works and when you have a team that’s successful for a long time, you’ll always have people that want to change in sport.

“No different to the way Kilkenny were and no different to the way Kerry were when they were winning so much. It does go in cycles and again we’d said it numerous times, we’re not going to look just yet on what we’ve achieved, certainly I won’t be until I hang my boots up.

“People want to focus on the football side of things when the season is on, when it’s off then there’s nothing really to focus on, so let’s look at another thing we can talk about. 

“That’s the way it’s going to be and it’s not ever going to change. If we lost the All-Ireland this year, the other way of looking at it is if a blanket defence team beat us, you’d be saying should everyone be doing that.

“Look the game evolves and I think it’s just about people learning and improving and getting to the stage where you can compete to win All-Irelands.”

The 2018 victory brought the number of All-Ireland senior medals in McMahon’s collection to six yet the volume of silver has not dulled his enjoyment of the latest win.

Philip McMahon celebrates after the game with the Sam Maguire Philly McMahon celebrates after Dublin's victory with the Sam Maguire. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I was at a charity event last week, a golf classic for St Michael’s House. Just the joy that you see when you bring the Sam Maguire into a room. There was a young lad there who had his wheelchair decked out in all blue (for) Dublin.

“You can never under-estimate the joy you bring on people’s faces through sport. You couldn’t get sick of winning any of them. I’d much prefer that cup staying in Dublin than going anywhere else in the country.”

——————————

Philly McMahon was speaking at the official launch of the new-look Chadwicks brand, which took place at its recently upgraded Sandyford branch in South Dublin.

Grafton Merchanting, Ireland’s leading building merchanting company which operates brands including Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley and The Panelling Centre today announced details of a store upgrade programme with 12 Chadwicks branches due for completion by the end of 2019.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie