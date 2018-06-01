This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gilroy makes one change as Dublin look to get off the mark in Leinster

Conal Keaney is brought back into the starting XV for the clash with Offaly at Parnell Park.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 1 Jun 2018, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,041 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4048934
Conal Keaney comes into the side for Sunday's clash with Offaly.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Conal Keaney comes into the side for Sunday's clash with Offaly.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER PAT Gilroy has largely stuck with the same formula for Sunday’s crucial Leinster senior hurling championship clash with Offaly, making just one change to the side that lost to Wexford last time out.

After two defeats from their opening two games, Dublin are in must-win territory in the round-robin format as they look to avoid relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for next year.

In the one alteration in personnel from the two-point loss to Wexford a fortnight ago, Conal Keaney comes into the starting XV and Bill O’Carroll drops out, with Eoghan O’Donnell slotting back into the left corner back position.

Offaly, meanwhile, have suffered heavy losses in their three outings to Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford, with the Faithful County propping up the Leinster table heading into the fourth round of fixtures.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 3pm on Sunday.

Dublin:

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)
9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)
11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerstown)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

