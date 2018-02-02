Far stronger Dublin side named with Keaney and Sutcliffe making first starts since 2015

A NUMBER OF big guns have returned to the Dublin hurling side for Sunday’s Division 1B tie against Antrim.
Conal Keaney and Danny Sutcliffe will make their first competitive starts for the county since July 2015, while they’re joined in attack by Eamonn Dillon and Paul Ryan.
The other changes are in defence where Eoghan O’Donnell comes into the full-back line, and James Madden is named at wing-back. As part of a rejig, Cian McBride moves to midfield with Chris Crummey lining out at centre-back.
Just nine players retain their places from last weekend’s heavy defeat to Offaly at Croke Park.
Meanwhile, Antrim have made one change from their narrow loss to Galway, with James Connolly replacing Maol Connolly at wing-forward.
Dublin
1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)
2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)
4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
7. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
8. Cian McBride (St Vincent’s)
9. Tomás Connolly (St Vincent’s)
10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)
13. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
14. Eamonn Dillon (Na Fionnbarra)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
Antrim
1. Chris O’Connell
2. Paddy Burke
3. John Dillon
4. Arron Graffin
5. Joe Maskey
6. Matthew Donnelly
7. David Kearney
8. Conor McKinley
9. Gerard Walsh
10. James Connolly
11. Neil McManus
12. Nigel Elliott
13. Donal McKinley
14. Conor McCann
15. Conor Johnston
Subs
16. Ryan Elliott
17. James Connelly
18. Neal McAuley
19. Maol Connolly
20. Deaglan Murphy
21. Conor Carson
22. Daniel McCloskey
23. Eoin O’Neill
24. Ryan McCambridge
25. Conor Boyd
26. Darragh McGuinness
