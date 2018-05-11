3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny

DUBLIN HAVE BROUGHT three players from All-Ireland club champions Cuala into their starting side for Sundayâ€™s Leinster hurling opener against Kilkenny.

Bill O'Carroll will make his championship debut for Dublin and Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan returns to the starting side. Source: INPHO

Full-back Cian Oâ€™Callaghan, centre-back SeÃ¡n Moran and wing-forward Jake Malone were all involved as Cuala retained their All-Ireland club crown in late March.

Malone is one of three players who will be making their senior hurling championship debut for the opening round-robin game in Parnell Park.

Corner-backs Paddy Smyth and Bill Oâ€™Carroll are the other newcomers entrusted with starting spots by manager Pat Gilroy.

Wing-forward Rian McBride and corner-forward Fergal Whitely both make their first starts after coming off the bench during last summerâ€™s championship.

Oâ€™Callaghan, Moran, Malone, Liam Rushe and Paul Ryan are the inclusions in the starting side that did not start in the league quarter-final loss to Tipperary in Croke Park.

Rushe and Ryan are joined in the attack by Conal Keaney and Danny Sutcliffe, who were both not involved in last summerâ€™s campaign.

Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigidâ€™s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Bill Oâ€™Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. SeÃ¡n Moran (Cuala)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincentâ€™s)

9. Eoghan Oâ€™Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judeâ€™s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St Patâ€™s Palmerstown)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!