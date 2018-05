3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny

DUBLIN HAVE BROUGHT three players from All-Ireland club champions Cuala into their starting side for Sunday’s Leinster hurling opener against Kilkenny.

Bill O'Carroll will make his championship debut for Dublin and Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan returns to the starting side. Source: INPHO

Full-back Cian O’Callaghan, centre-back Seán Moran and wing-forward Jake Malone were all involved as Cuala retained their All-Ireland club crown in late March.

Malone is one of three players who will be making their senior hurling championship debut for the opening round-robin game in Parnell Park.

Corner-backs Paddy Smyth and Bill O’Carroll are the other newcomers entrusted with starting spots by manager Pat Gilroy.

Wing-forward Rian McBride and corner-forward Fergal Whitely both make their first starts after coming off the bench during last summer’s championship.

O’Callaghan, Moran, Malone, Liam Rushe and Paul Ryan are the inclusions in the starting side that did not start in the league quarter-final loss to Tipperary in Croke Park.

Rushe and Ryan are joined in the attack by Conal Keaney and Danny Sutcliffe, who were both not involved in last summer’s campaign.

Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

9. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St Pat’s Palmerstown)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

