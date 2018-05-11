3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny

DUBLIN HAVE BROUGHT three players from All-Ireland club champions Cuala into their starting side for Sundayâ€™s Leinster hurling opener against Kilkenny.
Full-back Cian Oâ€™Callaghan, centre-back SeÃ¡n Moran and wing-forward Jake Malone were all involved as Cuala retained their All-Ireland club crown in late March.
Malone is one of three players who will be making their senior hurling championship debut for the opening round-robin game in Parnell Park.
Corner-backs Paddy Smyth and Bill Oâ€™Carroll are the other newcomers entrusted with starting spots by manager Pat Gilroy.
Wing-forward Rian McBride and corner-forward Fergal Whitely both make their first starts after coming off the bench during last summerâ€™s championship.
Oâ€™Callaghan, Moran, Malone, Liam Rushe and Paul Ryan are the inclusions in the starting side that did not start in the league quarter-final loss to Tipperary in Croke Park.
Rushe and Ryan are joined in the attack by Conal Keaney and Danny Sutcliffe, who were both not involved in last summerâ€™s campaign.
Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.
Dublin
1. Alan Nolan (St Brigidâ€™s)
2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Bill Oâ€™Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)
5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. SeÃ¡n Moran (Cuala)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
8. Rian McBride (St Vincentâ€™s)
9. Eoghan Oâ€™Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
10. Jake Malone (Cuala)
11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judeâ€™s)
13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St Patâ€™s Palmerstown)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s)
