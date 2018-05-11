  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 11 May, 2018
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny

Pat Gilroy has named his starting fifteen.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 11 May 2018, 3:45 PM
59 minutes ago 1,955 Views 3 Comments
DUBLIN HAVE BROUGHT three players from All-Ireland club champions Cuala into their starting side for Sundayâ€™s Leinster hurling opener against Kilkenny.

pjimage (2) Bill O'Carroll will make his championship debut for Dublin and Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan returns to the starting side. Source: INPHO

Full-back Cian Oâ€™Callaghan, centre-back SeÃ¡n Moran and wing-forward Jake Malone were all involved as Cuala retained their All-Ireland club crown in late March.

Malone is one of three players who will be making their senior hurling championship debut for the opening round-robin game in Parnell Park.

Corner-backs Paddy Smyth and Bill Oâ€™Carroll are the other newcomers entrusted with starting spots by manager Pat Gilroy.

Wing-forward Rian McBride and corner-forward Fergal Whitely both make their first starts after coming off the bench during last summerâ€™s championship.

Oâ€™Callaghan, Moran, Malone, Liam Rushe and Paul Ryan are the inclusions in the starting side that did not start in the league quarter-final loss to Tipperary in Croke Park.

Rushe and Ryan are joined in the attack by Conal Keaney and Danny Sutcliffe, who were both not involved in last summerâ€™s campaign.

Throw-in on Sunday afternoon is 2pm.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigidâ€™s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Bill Oâ€™Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. SeÃ¡n Moran (Cuala)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincentâ€™s)
9. Eoghan Oâ€™Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)
11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judeâ€™s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St Patâ€™s Palmerstown)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s)

â€˜Itâ€™s crazy. Realistically you donâ€™t even think about what youâ€™re doingâ€™

â€˜I think heâ€™s a massive future ahead of himâ€™ â€“ Down nativeâ€™s influence on Carlowâ€™s football rising

GAA
