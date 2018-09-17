This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Repeat of 2016 decider in store after Dublin senior football quarter-final draw is made

The games will take place on 29-30 September.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Sep 2018, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 2,007 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4239503

A REPEAT OF the 2016 county final is the standout fixture after the draw was made yesterday for this year’s Dublin senior football championship quarter-finals.

St Vincent’s, bidding for a fifth title in six years this season and a sixth straight appearance in a decider, will take on Castleknock at the last eight stage. When the teams met in the final two years ago, St Vincent’s triumphed by 0-15 to 0-10.

The concluding stages of the group games took place over the weekend with 2015 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s set to take on Na Fianna, who finished in second place behind St Vincent’s in Group 2.

Last year’s beaten finalists Ballymun Kickhams, who last won the title in 2012, have been drawn in their quarter-final against St Judes, who most recently reached a final in 2009.

The quarter-final pairings are completed by 2010 champions and 2012 finalists Kilmacud Crokes taking on St Sylvester’s.

Dublin senior football quarter-finals

(Games to be played 29-30 September)

Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Na Fianna
St Vincent’s v Castleknock
St Sylvester’s v Kilmacud Crokes
St Jude’s v Ballymun Kickhams

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie