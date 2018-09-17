Repeat of 2016 decider in store after Dublin senior football quarter-final draw is made

A REPEAT OF the 2016 county final is the standout fixture after the draw was made yesterday for this year’s Dublin senior football championship quarter-finals.

St Vincent’s, bidding for a fifth title in six years this season and a sixth straight appearance in a decider, will take on Castleknock at the last eight stage. When the teams met in the final two years ago, St Vincent’s triumphed by 0-15 to 0-10.

The concluding stages of the group games took place over the weekend with 2015 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s set to take on Na Fianna, who finished in second place behind St Vincent’s in Group 2.

Last year’s beaten finalists Ballymun Kickhams, who last won the title in 2012, have been drawn in their quarter-final against St Judes, who most recently reached a final in 2009.

The quarter-final pairings are completed by 2010 champions and 2012 finalists Kilmacud Crokes taking on St Sylvester’s.

Dublin senior football quarter-finals

(Games to be played 29-30 September)

Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Na Fianna

St Vincent’s v Castleknock

St Sylvester’s v Kilmacud Crokes

St Jude’s v Ballymun Kickhams

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!