Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash

Whitely in action for Dublin against Kilkenny in May.

DUBLIN HAVE MADE three changes to the team that obliterated Laois ahead of their Leinster U21HC second round clash with Carlow on Wednesday evening at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Senior star Fergal Whitely isn’t included while Donnacha Ryan and hat-trick scoring Seán Currie also miss out. Another senior star in Cian O’Sullivan has been drafted in among the new faces.

Shane Howard comes in at full-back ahead of Ryan while Paddy Smyth and Cian Hendricken are moved around to make the new-look full-back line. There are no changes in the half-back line.

Whitely, who starred in Dublin’s senior victory over Offaly last Sunday, comes out of midfield and is replaced by Thomas Davis’ David Keogh. Johnny McGuirk keeps his place alongside him.

Ciaran Dowling was impressive against Laois and stays at wing-forward, Ronan Hayes starts on the opposite wing previously having played at full-forward, and Eoghan Dunne will line out at centre-forward.

Colin Currie keeps his position at right-corner-forward while Paul Crummey is reshuffled into the left corner and Cian O’Sullivan will wear the number 14 jersey.

Carlow impressively put away Antrim in Parnell Park in their opening round fixture by a scoreline of 3-22 to 1-19 whereas Dublin comfortably beat Laois in a 4-16 to 1-10 victory. The match will throw in at 7pm.

Dublin XV v Carlow, Leinster U21HC

1. Dara Perry (St Vincent’s)

2. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mhearnog)

3. Shane Howard (Fingallions)

4. Patrick Smyth (Clontarf)

5. Eoghan Conroy (St Maur’s)

6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8. Johnny McGuirk (St Brigid’s)

9. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

10. Ciaran Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)

11. Eoghan Dunne (St. Brigids)

12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Colin Currie (Na Fianna)

14. Cian O’Sullivan (St. Brigids)

15. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

