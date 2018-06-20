Super sub Dwyer bags two goals as Wexford seal progress into Leinster U21 final after thriller

Wexford 3-15

Dublin 3-12

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

TWO GOALS FROM second-half substitute Mikie Dwyer and one from Joe O’Connor inspired Wexford past Dublin and into the Bord Gais Energy Leinster U21 hurling final tonight.

Wexford will face a powerful Galway outfit in the provincial decider after the latter defeated Kilkenny this evening.

The Model County hit 10 wides in a lacklustre opening half and went in trailing by three at the interval, but they were a different animal after the restart.

Joe O’Connor fired 1-3 in a brilliant midfield display and Seamus Casey posted 0-8 in fine performances for the visitors, but it was Dwyer’s brace of three-pointers that proved key.

In a game that featured plenty of senior inter-county talent on both teams, Wexford advanced after an enjoyable evening of hurling.

Paul O’Brien’s side had a fine individual performance from Na Fianna youngster Colin Currie, who scored 2-7 from corner-forward.

Donal Burke, who returned from injury to score two goals against Westmeath in last week’s quarter-final, had a good first-half for Dublin but faded after half-time.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

While rising Model star Rory O’Connor was kept under wraps by Daire Gray until his second-half goal, his brother Joe drove Wexford on from midfield.

Both teams operated with broadly similar formations – employing a two-man full-forward line with three half-forwards and three in midfield.

Dublin looked to release centre-back Conor Burke to sweep in front of his full-back line at every opportunity, while Wexford did the same with Shane Reck.

The problem for Wexford was Dublin’s inside forward duo of Burke and Currie caused havoc anytime the ball went in.

Dublin led by 1-8 to 0-8 at half-time, and the Na Fanna pair were responsible for that entire tally between them. Currie read the break on a long delivery inside and rattled in Dublin’s opening goal with a low finish in the 14th minute.

Another point from Currie and a brace from Donal Burke left the hosts 1-7 to 0-3 in front after 20 minutes, but three Casey frees left Wexford in touch at the break.

Wexford shot 10 wides in a wasteful first period but they couldn’t have had a better start to the second-half when Casey set-up Dwyer for a goal 18 seconds after the ball was thrown-in.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Casey clipped over three frees before he was heavily involved in Wexford’s second goal. The Olygate-Glenbrien attacker raced through on goal and was spectacularly blocked by Eoghan Conroy, only for Rory O’Connor to smash the rebound into the bottom corner.

Leading by 2-12 to 1-10, the confidence was pulsing through Wexford but Dublin pegged them back with an opportunistic Currie goal to set-up a grandstand finish.

Casey and Stephen O’Gorman pulled back scores before Eoghan Conroy landed a booming effort for Dublin to leave them within three. As the clock ticked into stoppage-time, Dwyer bagged his second goal despite the best efforts of Dublin goalkeeper Dara Perry.

Eoghan Dunne raised the green flag for Dublin in the dying moments with a neat finish off the ground, but it was Wexford’s day.

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 0-8 (0-7f), Joe O’Connor 1-3, Mikie Dwyer 2-0, Stephen O’Gorman 0-1, Aaron Maddock 0-1, Rory Higgins 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Colin Currie 2-7 (0-4f), Eoghan Dunne 1-0, Donal Burke 0-3, Eoghan Conroy 0-1, Daire Gray 0-1 (0-1 65).

Wexford

1. James Henebery (Faythe Harriers)

2. Sean Barden (Adamstown)

3. Darrne Byrne (Blackwater)

8. Shane Reck (Olygate-Glenbrien)

5. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s)

7. Ian Carthy (Taghmon-Camross)

9. Rowan White (Glynn-Barntown)

10. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

6. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

4. Conor Firman (St Martin’s)

14. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

12. Liam Stafford (Adamstown)

11. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Stephen O’Gorman (Adamstown)

15. Seamus Casey (Olygate-Glenbrien)

Subs

17. Garry Molloy (Faughts) for Firman (21)

21. Rory Higgins (Tahnure) for Barden (29)

23. Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for Foley (44)

24. Eoin Kelly (HWH Bunclody) for Stafford (62)

Dublin

1. Dara Perry (St Vincent’s)

2. Shane Howard (Fingallians)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

4. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

5. Eoghan Conroy (St Maur’s)

8. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiaráin)

10. Ciarán Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)

11. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

14. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)

15. Colin Currie (Na Fianna)

Subs

22. Cillian Costello (Naomh Barrog) for O’Sullivan (36)

20. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles) for Dowling (46)

18. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mearnog) for Howard (Fingallians) (50)

24. Sean Currie (Na Fianna) for Whitely (54)

23. Eoghan Dunne (St Brigid’s) for Hayes (57)