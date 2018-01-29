Casey joins French club Grenoble as a medical joker following Munster departure

Casey has passed all his medical exams and agreed terms with the Pro D2 side.

DUNCAN CASEY HAS signed a short-term deal with French Pro D2 club Grenoble after leaving Munster.

The hooker has joined Grenoble as a medical joker — a player that is signed as an injury replacement — for Arnaud Heguy who faces six months out following shoulder surgery.

It was announced last week that Casey was ending his five-year association with Munster having found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Thomond Park, and he is now contracted at the Stade des Alpes until the end of the current season.

Casey played 46 times for his home province but had fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons due to a number of injury setbacks and the presence of Niall Scannell, Rhys Marshall and Kevin O’Bryne.

The Cork native made his debut against Perpignan in the Heineken Cup in December 2013, and went on to make 20 appearances — including 16 starts — the following year as he was named Munster’s young player of the season.

But his progress was stunted by a series of lay-offs, including a cruel knee injury setback having just recovered from a ruptured pectoral muscle last year, and with his contract expiring this summer, has swapped Limerick for France.

Capped at Ireland U20 level, Casey has passed all his medical exams and the 27-year-old will hope to help Grenoble’s promotion push during the second half of the season.

Following relegation from the Top 14 last term, Grenoble currently sit fourth in Pro D2 and face a trip to Vannes this weekend.

Nothing lasts forever, and my time in Munster has sadly come to an end. Thanks to all our supporters, staff and above all players for the wonderful memories, experiences and relationships I enjoyed over the years. Very excited to give things a rattle in France. — Duncan Casey (@BigDunc123) January 27, 2018 Source: Duncan Casey /Twitter

