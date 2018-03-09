7:05PM · FRIDAY

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s blockbuster meeting of Dundalk and Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

These two sides really have become old foes over the last four years and with Cork beating Dundalk to a potential fourth consecutive title in a row last season, it has only adding further bite to the affair this campaign.

John Caulfied’s double-winners travel to Oriel Park having not dropped a single point this season and having claimed the President’s Cup on this patch a couple of months ago.

Three games have yielded as many wins for the visitors, while Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk have taken just five points in the same time — they will want to close that gap tonight.

Like all meetings between these sides, it promises to be a brilliant affair. Good to have you along for the night!