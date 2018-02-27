Snow problem for Dundalk as they end goalless league start by firing eight past Limerick

Dundalk 8 (eight)

Limerick 0

CaoimhÃ­n Reilly reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK BRAVED THE Beast from the East as their western contingent ran riot against Limerick at Oriel Park tonight.

Patrick Hoban marked his first home start since returning to the club with a brace â€“ ending his 1,229-day wait since last scoring for the Lilywhites â€“ as Limerickâ€™s unbeaten start was brought to an emphatic end.

The scene in Oriel Park before kick-off tonight Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Fellow Connacht men Stephen Folan and Ronan Murray played huge roles in the victory, with defender Folan netting his first league goal for the club.

Dundalk were unable to find the net in either of their previous two matches, but Hoban ended the drought on seven minutes when stabbing home Murrayâ€™s cross.

Robbie Benson added the goal of the night just three minutes later by firing to the corner from the edge of the area.

Dundalk added an inevitable third as Hoban picked out the bottom corner, and Folan then nodded Michael Duffyâ€™s delivery home to send Stephen Kennyâ€™s men to the break 4-0 in front.

A Garda with a snow-covered hat during the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The relentless siege continued after the break as substitute Karolis Chvedukas opened his Dundalk account past the hour-mark shortly before the impressive Duffy found the bottom corner to put the hosts further clear.

Dylan Connolly added a seventh after rounding Limerick â€˜keeper Brendan Clarke, while Duffy turned up goal number eight in injury time to ensure maximum damage as the Lilywhites picked up their first league win of the new season.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; SeÃ¡n Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Stephen Folan, Dane Massey; Chris Shields (Karolis Chvedukas 60), Robbie Benson (KrisztiÃ¡n AdorjÃ¡n 75); Dylan Connolly, Ronan Murray, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 67)

Limerick FC: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Kilian Cantwell, Darren Dennehy, Shane Tracy; Eoin Wearen (Tony Whitehead 61), Shane Duggan; William Fitzgerald, Colm Walsh-Oâ€™Loghlen, Billy Dennehy; Connor Ellis (Mark Oâ€™Sullivan 61)

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin)