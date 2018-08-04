This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is time for me to move on': Eamonn Fitzmaurice confirms departure as Kerry manager

Fitzmaurice hopes his departure will remove some of the “negativity” around the Kerry team.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 14,201 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/4165308

Kevin O’Brien reports from Killarney

EAMONN FITZMAURICE HAS confirmed his departure as Kerry manager in the wake of their exit from the All-Ireland SFC.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Kingdom enjoyed a comfortable 3-25 to 2-16 win over Kildare in the final Super 8s game in Killarney, but it wasn’t enough to see them progress out of the group after Monaghan’s victory over Galway in Salthill.

Fitzmaurice kept the Kerry team in the dressing rooms afterwards for a lengthy period and after emerging he announced his decision to end his six-year tenure in charge.

“I just had a chat with the players and I told them it is time for me to move on,” he said.

“I have been in the job for six years. I’ve given it everything I have. I think there are very good foundations there for the future. I think a change of voice and a change of direction will be good.”

Fitzmaurice led Kerry to an All-Ireland crown in 2014 and six Munster titles but said the increasing negativity around the team led to his decision to walk away.

“I also think by taking me out of the equation, it can remove some of the over the top negativity that was coming at the team, which I feel was unfair,” he continued. “When you are preaching patience about a young group, we didn’t carry through that as a county at all this summer.

“I think, part of that, was down to the fact that I was there for so long and that, maybe, I was a lightning rod for that negativity and criticism, which, if you are 19 as David (Clifford) is or Sean (O’Shea) that is 20, the other lads Gavin White is 21, Jason Foley is 21, that is not a nice environment to try and develop yourself.

Jack Barry reacts to a missed chance Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It is great when we are in here in Fitzgerald Stadium together, but there is a lot of time when they are out on their own communities and out in the general public and they are hearing stuff.

“I’m hoping by someone new coming in, they’ll be given a bit of time and space, and I mean real time and real space and real patience to allow the (younger) lads make mistakes, allow bad performances to happen, without it being the end of the world, and appreciate how hard it is to develop a team.

“As a county, we have probably hung our hat too much on the minor success, which has been outstanding, but winning minor and All-Irelands and winning seniors All-Irelands are a very different thing. And it takes time. It was time.

“You can take criticism, but over-the-top criticism, I get a lot of the info second and third hand because I stay out of it, you have enough to be doing when the games are coming thick and fast.

“But I think if you are being patient, there shouldn’t be over the top criticism when you have a young team. There has to be a realisation within the county that we need to give them a bit of space a bit of time. And, maybe, try the positive stance and see how that works, getting behind the team when you have a bad performance.

“There is no standing over our performance in Croke Park against Galway. None of us can still figure out where that came from and I wouldn’t even try to defend it. But going after that so aggressively doesn’t help young players. The older lads don’t really care. They’ve been there, they’ve done that but when you’re trying to develop young players it’s easier to do it in a positive environment.”

Gavin White leaves the field injured Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Finuge club man confirmed the negativity came from both the supporters and the media.

“It’s everyone, yeah. It’s everyone.

“I have a very specific example…No, I won’t go there. They get it in verbal form and written form. Players and management and selectors. I’ve a box full of anonymous letters.”

Fitzmaurice departs just a season into a three-year term he agreed with the county board last winter.

“Winning things is the answer there’s no doubt about that. I said it at the time, I think Tim Murphy, Kerry chairman) would have said it the same way. A three-year term is great but everything is always assessed and analysed and reviewed on a yearly basis. I don’t sign any contract, I’m not paid any money.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his daughter Faye after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“A three-year term is a verbal commitment really and it’s reviewed every year anyway. You sit down at the end of the year and look back. I’d have always asked myself, ‘Can I give it more? Can I make a difference? Can I improve it?’

“I think I’m at the point now where the group will benefit from a new voice and a bit of space. It’s grand me asking for space on the Bank Holiday weekend in August, if the new man loses three games next March will everyone be down his throat again? I’d hope not.

“If things are going against the next man there will be question marks but it’ll be more muted. It gets louder the longer you stay and I don’t like the way that was affecting the group.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'Improper honking' ends in fines for French World Cup fans
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
IRELAND
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
EUROPA LEAGUE
Live TV coverage confirmed for Cork City's Europa League tie against Rosenborg
Live TV coverage confirmed for Cork City's Europa League tie against Rosenborg
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie